Sorry James Corden, Alicia Keys Will Host the 2019 Grammys

We might have gotten so carried away about how interesting the nominations for this year’s Grammys were that we didn’t consider that they’d make an adjustment to a key component of their broadcast. Today, we say farewell to the guy we love to hate, James Corden, and instead welcome Alicia Keys as our new host of the 2019 Grammys.

“I know what it’s like to be up on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and that energy,” Keys said in a press release. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power, and magic. I’m really excited for all the incredible women nominated this year. It’s going ‘UP,’ February 10.”

Last year, the Grammys were under scrutiny for only honoring one woman, Alessia Cara, with an award during the broadcast. When faced with that criticism, Neil Portnow, CEO and President of the Recording Academy, said women should “step up” if they wanted to be recognized. Although Portnow is stepping down from his position as president this year, he seems to be in favor of a woman taking charge of Grammys night. “A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show,” he said in a statement.

The Grammys appear to be working to create more of a place for women in the Recording Academyand their efforts to expand and diversify this years nominees and host prove that. But is it too little, too late? All in all, as much as we’d hate to admit it, we’re really going to miss James Corden. It might not feel the same laughing at Alicia Keys.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

