‘Alien: Isolation 2’ Just Revealed a Terrifying New Feature. Here’s Everything We Know

Fans of the stellar survival horror game Alien: Isolation have been waiting to hear more information about its sequel, Alien: Isolation 2, since it was announced back in June of this year. A recent Q&A with the game developers revealed plenty of exciting new details, including gameplay, upcoming editions, and more.

According to the 17-minute video featuring the Isolation 2 dev team, the upcoming sequel will use the player’s microphone, meaning the Xenomorph can hear any sounds they make. Stealth was an important feature of the first game, and now it seems that this mechanic will be turned up a notch. And this isn’t the only way the alien’s hunting style will be different this time around, with the Xenomorph promised to be even more reactive and intelligent than before.

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For one thing, the new setting will affect how the alien tracks the player. Isolation 2 will take place in an industrial mining town on the planet of Kurosaki. Unlike the first game, which took place predominantly on the space station Sevastopol, players will be able to explore both interior and outdoor environments. Developers hope that getting outside will bring the player some measure of relief, before they realize that the Xenomorph is just as dangerous in an open environment.

In fact, the devs specifically mentioned that the alien will learn to adapt to these exterior locations, changing how it hunts to track the player down outdoors. It will also be able to use the weather to camouflage its sounds and movements, with devs promising terrible storms that will impact the player’s ability to hear and see. Developers also promised that interior spaces will feel “claustrophobic”, adding to the terrifying atmosphere.

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‘Alien: Isolation 2’ Just Revealed a Terrifying New Feature That Lets the Xenomorph Hear You

But players won’t be entirely defenseless. The trailer released earlier this year showed a brief clip of the flamethrower, but that’s not all. In keeping with the stealth mechanic, players can pick up various items and throw them. Hopefully, the noise will distract the alien long enough for the player to sneak away or complete an important task.

Audiences tuning into the Q&A also heard about Isolation 2’s new protagonist, Charlotte Blake. She was described in the video as a “strong female character”, fittingly enough for Amanda Ripley’s successor, and will also be a Weyland-Yutani employee. Devs also noted they chose a new protagonist to fit the new environment, wanting to tell an original story through a fresh pair of eyes.

Unfortunately, this Q&A didn’t reveal the release date beyond the 2027 window. But Alien Isolation fans can expect the game to be available on multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch 2.