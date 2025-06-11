Save Nearly $400 on a 32-Inch Alienware 4K Gaming Monitor

Monitor shopping isn’t what it used to be. And thank god for that. Monitors these days are ludicrously beautiful, and what counts as mid-sized today would’ve been unthinkable into the Aughts.

Many of the slickest computer peripherals are marketed toward gamers. Like external monitors. That doesn’t mean that they can only be used for gaming. Many of the best gaming monitors make for excellent platforms for streaming movies, watching TV, editing photos and videos, or even just stretching out your workspace with lots of display space for side-by-side-by-side windows.

Videos by VICE

Alienware has been in the business for a long time, and they make some of the best displays on the market. This 32″ 4K QD-OLED TV normally costs an arm and a leg, AKA $1,200, but right now you can get it for $390 off at Amazon and $300 off at Dell (if the deal runs out first at Amazon).

for work and play

Here are the numbers that gamers, in particular, will want to hear: a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03 ms response time. That means ultra-fast responsiveness and smooth animations that won’t noticeably lag. It’s almost lightning quick.

The “QD” in QD-OLED stands for Quantum Dot. It’s an improved version of the common OLED screen type, which allows for a wider range of colors and greater brightness, while retaining all the positives about OLEDs, such as deep blacks and wide viewing angles.

Not just good for gaming, you can also spread out your work documents and web browsers wide on the 32″ monitor. It’s a lot of screen real estate, and yet the curved display makes it more manageable at a short distance than the screen measurement may seem.

Those who do video or photo editing for work or play on their computers will appreciate that there are USB-A, USB-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports on the back of the Alienware, too.

The only unfortunate thing is the name. Alienware hasn’t thought fit to name this swanky monitor anything other than AW3225QF, which sounds like one of those distant dwarf planets only known to amateur astronomers.