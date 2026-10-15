All 17 New Fortnite Sprites Added in October 15 Update

A total of 17 new Fortnite Sprites have been added in the October 15 update, and they are available to collect right now. From One Wish Willow and Honey to the new Quack variants, here is the complete list of additions released ahead of the end of Fortnitemares 2026.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Over 17 new Fortnite Sprites have been added to the game in today’s major October 15 update. If you are still working on mastering your , your collection checklist just got a little longer!

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The latest new variants include the One Wish Willow Sprite, which is part of the Obsession crossover, and the adorable Honey Sprite. Both newcomers also have Gold, Cheat Master, Loot Hacker, Bounty Hunter, and Trick or Treat variants.

However, Epic Games has also surprised players by bringing back the Quack Sprite variant. The update introduces five Quack Sprites specifically, including versions of Klombo, Jonesy, and Spooky Dash. For your convenience, here is the complete list of all 17 new Fortnite Sprites added on October 15:

All 17 New Fortnite Sprites Added on October 15 – Complete List

Screenshot: Epic Games

One Wish Willow Sprite

Cheat Master One Wish Willow Sprite

Gold One Wish Willow Sprite

Loot Hacker One Wish Willow Sprite

Bounty Hunter One Wish Willow Sprite

Trick or Treat One Wish Willow Sprite

Honey Sprite

Cheat Master Honey Sprite

Gold Honey Sprite

Loot Hacker Honey Sprite

Bounty Hunter Honey Sprite

Trick or Treat Honey Sprite

Quack Bush Sprite

Quack Adventure Sprite

Quack Jonesy Sprite

Quack Klombo Sprite

Quack Spooky Dash Sprite

New Fortnite Sprites Release Times Explained

The new Fortnite Sprites released early today, going live on October 15 at 2:30 AM PT / 5:30 AM ET. So you can jump into a match and start hunting for them right now!

Unlike the previous update, which added the Trick or Treat variants to the files ahead of their release, this batch is already available to collect. That gives players roughly two more weeks to track down the new additions and master their collection before the Override season ends on October 31.

New Fortnite Sprite Powers Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

While the October 15 update adds 17 Sprites, most are alternate variants. The two completely new additions are One Wish Willow and Honey, which bring their own abilities to the battle royale.

One Wish Willow helps players collect other Sprites, making it a particularly useful addition if you are still trying to finish your collection. Meanwhile, the Honey Sprite brings a swarm of bees into the action.

Here is a breakdown of the two new Fortnite Sprite powers:

Sprite Power One Wish Willow Sprite Helps you collect other Sprites. Honey Sprite Sends bees after enemies who damage you.

The Quack variants give five existing Sprites a shiny new makeover. If Klombo wasn’t already difficult enough to track down, collectors now have another version to chase before the season ends.

How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The October 15 additions bring the total number of Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 to 162, including their alternate variants. That’s a lot of Sprites to collect and master in a single season!

This is also likely the final batch of new Sprites being added during the Override season. While Epic Games could still have a surprise waiting for us, the latest update gives collectors what will likely be their final checklist heading into the last stretch.

When Does Fortnite chapter 7 season 4 End?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2026 ends on October 31, which also marks the end of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4’s Override season. That means players have roughly two more weeks to finish collecting and mastering their Sprites.

If you are still missing a rare Klombo variant or haven’t finished leveling your Halloween collection, now is the time to get to work. With One Wish Willow, Honey, and the new Quack variants joining the hunt, there is plenty to keep collectors busy before October 31.