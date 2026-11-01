All 33 New Fortnite Sprites Added in Treasure Hunters Mini Season – Full List

Epic Games has added 33 new Fortnite Sprites in the Treasure Hunters update, including Fortune and Cursed variants. Here are all the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites added in the November 1 patch, their powers, and how to find them.

All Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Treasure Hunters has added 33 new Sprites to the battle royale in the November 1 update. The collection includes 11 base Sprites, each with its own Fortune and Cursed variants.

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The new lineup of Sprites includes Halfpeel’d, Barry O’Fish, Lil’ Flacko, and plenty of other pirate-themed characters. For your convenience, here is the full list of Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites List

Halfpeel’d Sprite

Fortune Halfpeel’d Sprite

Cursed Halfpeel’d Sprite

Re-Pete Sprite

Fortune Re-Pete Sprite

Cursed Re-Pete Sprite

Barry O’Fish Sprite

Fortune Barry O’Fish Sprite

Cursed Barry O’Fish Sprite

Exmarks Sprite

Fortune Exmarks Sprite

Cursed Exmarks Sprite

Plundarrgh Sprite

Fortune Plundarrgh Sprite

Cursed Plundarrgh Sprite

Chester Sprite

Fortune Chester Sprite

Cursed Chester Sprite

Wayfinder Sprite

Fortune Wayfinder Sprite

Cursed Wayfinder Sprite

Kelper Sprite

Fortune Kelper Sprite

Cursed Kelper Sprite

Lil’ Squibbly Sprite

Fortune Lil’ Squibbly Sprite

Cursed Lil’ Squibbly Sprite

Lil’ Flacko Sprite

Fortune Lil’ Flacko Sprite

Cursed Lil’ Flacko Sprite

Sweet Dreams Sprite

Fortune Sweet Dreams Sprite

Cursed Sweet Dreams Sprite

All Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprite Powers

Each of the 11 base Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites has its own power. Some help you find treasure, while others give you faster reloads, healing, or a way to knock back opponents.

Several abilities also improve as you level up your Sprite. Here is what each base Sprite does:

Sprite Power Halfpeel’d Sprite Marks elims on the map, with detection range increasing at each level. Re-Pete Sprite Speeds up reloads and gives you a chance to receive ammo back. Barry O’Fish Sprite Reduces stamina use while sprinting in water. Grants the Slap effect at max level. Exmarks Sprite Reveals nearby Treasure Maps and Wanted Posters. Spawns a Treasure Map at max level. Plundarrgh Sprite Opening Chests boosts your pickaxe and movement speed. Chester Sprite Gives Chests a chance to drop extra loot and prevents fall damage. Wayfinder Sprite Reveals nearby Sprites and grants extra loot from Buried Chests. Kelper Sprite Gradually restores health while you are in water, with stronger healing at higher levels. Lil’ Squibbly Sprite Jumping into fishing holes lets you catch fish and obtain bonus loot. Lil’ Flacko Sprite Creates a small shockwave when you land, knocking back opponents. Sweet Dreams Sprite Grants a random item each time it levels up, with a burst of Mythic loot at max level.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprite Variant Powers

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortune and Cursed Sprites also have their own effects. Fortune Sprites help you locate nearby Chests, while Cursed Sprites improve your chances of finding rare variants. However, that second power comes with a catch, as water will damage you.

A Gold Sprite variant is also scheduled to arrive on November 12, according to Epic Games. Here are the effects for each variant:

Sprite Variant Power Availability Fortune Sprite Reveals nearby Chests. November 1 Cursed Sprite Increases your chances of finding rare Sprite variants, but causes water to damage you. November 1 Gold Sprite Grants bonus XP for eliminating opponents. November 12

The 33-Sprite list above includes the 11 base Sprites and their Fortune and Cursed variants. The upcoming Gold Sprite is listed separately.

How to Find Sprites in Fortnite Treasure Hunters

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Treasure Hunters has also introduced a new way to find Sprites. Instead of cheat codes, players will now need to track down Wanted Posters around the map.

However, finding a poster is only the first step. You will then have to follow a treasure map and dig up your reward. Here is how to find Fortnite Sprites in the Treasure Hunters mini season:

Find a Wanted Poster: Locate a Wanted Poster on a wall and tear it down. Follow the Sprite Treasure Map: The poster turns into a Sprite Treasure Map, which leads you to a buried Sprite Chest. Dig up the Sprite Chest: Head to the marked location and hit the buried chest with your pickaxe to uncover it. Collect your Sprite: Open the chest to obtain the Sprite inside.

Fortnite Sprite Mastery Rewards Return

Screenshot: Epic Games

Even though Fortnite Treasure Hunters only lasts 35 days, Epic Games has brought back Sprite Mastery rewards. Players can master Sprites to earn Lucky Locators, Golden Fireworks, and other Gizmos, with a new page unlocking every week.

You can find the Sprite Mastery rewards under the Treasure tab in the Lobby. The Sprite Mastery Strongbox Back Bling also upgrades as you progress, giving you another reason to keep tracking down the collectibles.

Finally, mastering 40 Sprites unlocks the Navigator’s Nosedive Umbrella. If you want to collect all the rewards during the mini season, you will want to keep an eye out for Wanted Posters as you explore the island.