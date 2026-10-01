All 42 New Fortnite Sprites Added in October 1 Update

Over 42 new Fortnite Sprites have been added to the game’s files in the massive Fortnitemares 2026 update on October 1. From the new Trick or Treat variants to the Spooky Dash and Vampire Sprites, here is the entire list of every new Sprite added in the v42.30 update.

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of 42 new Fortnite Sprites have been added to the game’s files in the October 1 update. If you are shocked over that amount, you are not alone. That’s a lot of we have to collect!

Videos by VICE

The Fortnitemares 2026 update introduces several new sprites, including the pumpkin-themed Spooky Dash Sprite and the toothy Vampire Sprite. However, we are also getting The Deer Sprite from 99 Nights and the community create a sprite winner Dumpster Dive Sprite.

A large portion of the new additions are Trick or Treat Sprite variants, giving familiar Sprites such as Klombo, Sonic, and Morgana a candy corn Halloween makeover. For your convenience, here is the complete list of all 42 Fortnite Sprites added to the game’s files in the v42.30 update:

All 42 New Fortnite Sprites Added in v42.30

Trick or Treat Crown Sprite

Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite

Spooky Dash Sprite

Cheat Master Spooky Dash Sprite

Gold Spooky Dash Sprite

Loot Hacker Spooky Dash Sprite

Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite

Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite

Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite

Vampire Sprite

Cheat Master Vampire Sprite

Gold Vampire Sprite

Loot Hacker Vampire Sprite

Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite

Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite

The Deer Sprite

Cheat Master The Deer Sprite

Gold The Deer Sprite

Loot Hacker The Deer Sprite

Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite

Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite

Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite

Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite

Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite

Trick or Treat Tails Sprite

Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite

Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite

Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite

Trick or Treat Pond Sprite

Dumpster Dive Sprite

Gold Dumpster Dive Sprite

Loot Hacker Dumpster Dive Sprite

Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite

Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite

Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite

Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite

Trick or Treat Bushranger Sprite

Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite

Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite

Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite

Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Note: Not all 42 Fortnite Sprites are necessarily obtainable on October 1. The Trick or Treat variants may not become available until October 8, although the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite has a separate unlock condition detailed below.

4 New Fortnite Sprite Powers

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are only four completely new Fortnite Sprites added today, as the majority of the 42 additions are alternate variants of existing characters. The new Sprites give players ways to phase through objects, recover health by damaging enemies, boost melee damage, and find extra food.

Here is a breakdown of the four new Fortnite Sprite powers in the Fortnitemares update:

Sprite Power Spooky Dash Sprite Active – Jump in Air: Lets you phase through some objects. Charges regenerate over time, and the charge cooldown decreases with each level up. Vampire Sprite Recover health when damaging an enemy. The percentage of health recovered increases with each level up. The Deer Sprite Melee attacks deal more damage. Melee attack damage increases with each level up. Dumpster Dive Sprite Food provides bonus healing. Find food when jumping out of hiding props, with a small chance of also finding food when opening containers. Finds better food with each level up.

When Do the Trick or Treat Sprites Come Out?

Screenshot: Epic Games

While the new Trick or Treat Sprite variants have been added to the game’s files in the October 1 update, they may not become available until October 8, 2026 according to dataminers. So, if you are hoping to immediately track down every Halloween variant, you might have to wait a little longer.

However, there is one exception. Players who previously mastered the Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite will automatically receive the Trick or Treat Crown Sprite on October 1. If you already completed that grind, you’ll have a new Halloween Sprite waiting for you later today!

The remaining Trick or Treat variants include seasonal versions of familiar faces such as Crash Bandicoot, Blinky, and the Birthday Sprite, alongside Halloween versions of the new Spooky Dash, Vampire, The Deer, and Dumpster Dive Sprites.

More New Fortnite Sprites Coming October 15

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, Epic Games also confirmed that we are getting two new additional Fortnite Sprites starting on October 15. One of those is the Obsession Sprite, which is based off the breakout film of the same. Here is are the two new sprites coming in 2 weeks:

Honey Sprite (October 15): Send bees after enemies who damage you.

Send bees after enemies who damage you. Obsession Sprite (October 15): Let One Wish Willow help you collect other Sprites.

Fortnitemares 2026 officially launches today on October 1, 2026. Most of the new sprites in this article will be available today, although expect the Trick or Treat sprite variants to launch next week.