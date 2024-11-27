All-Clad, the Barefoot Contessa’s Favorite Cookware, Is up to 50% off for Black Friday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeffrey will be home around six, and I’ve got a few friends coming over for hors d’oerves in the garden—doesn’t that sound grand?

Okay, I don’t have a garden, nor do I have a curly-haired husband named Jeffrey. But I do cook a lot, and I have for most of my life. So when I saw that All-Clad (Ina Garten’s favorite cookware) was on sale, I had to put on my favorite oversized button-down shirt, pop the collar, pour myself a big ‘ol glass of red wine, and have a look.

For real: while writing this, I couldn’t resist ordering a couple things for myself. When it comes to cooking, Ina and I have one important thing in common: We don’t fuck around. If you’re ready to take your cookware to the next level, read on.

Quick Look at All Clad Deals for Black Friday

Collective Cookware Set 10-piece Set for $900 ($640 off)

All-Clad has a legendary reputation as a maker of killer cookware, and this set is a good example of why that is. These pots and pans are thick, durable, heirloom-quality pieces that will outlast you or me even if you use them to cook all day every day. They’re also oven-safe up to 600F. This set includes everything you’ll need in a home kitchen: fry pans, saute pans, sauce pans.

Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Cookware 10-piece Set for $1200 ($730 off)

All Clad’s Copper Core set is the Cadillac of home kitchen cookware. The set includes professional-grade fry pans, 2 and 3-quart sauce pans, a 3-quart saute pan, and an 8-quart stockpot. Each one is built from 5 individual layers of metal, with a core of copper for even heat conduction and precise temperature control.

Cooking and Baking 10-piece Set for $100 ($110 off)

I do a lot of baking, and these would be an addition to my kitchen I would absolutely drool over. It includes three mixing bowls, a set of measuring cups, two silicone spatulas, and a silicone jar scraper. They’re made from stainless steel with a chrome finish on the inside and outside, plus integrated handles for extra security during handling.

HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Pans 2-Piece Set for $80 ($80 off)

This is maybe the best deal in the whole sale (50% off), and a great pick for anyone who doesn’t need a whole-ass kitchen cookware refit, just a couple new and professional-quality pans. They’re made out of a heavy gauge aluminum and stainless steel to deliver even heating. They are a PTFE-coated nonstick pan, so you probably want to hand wash to preserve the coating, but it is technically dishwasher safe.

Collective Slow Cooker with Lid for $300 ($160 off)

This is a 6-quart slow-cooker pan and it’s perfect for one-pot meals or big ‘ol stews. It’s nice and wide so there’s plenty of room for whole veggies, bags of spices and aromatics. It also features 7 layers of metal in its construction, to ensure quick but even heating.

HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware 13-piece Set for $480 ($320 off)

This is a whole set of the Hard Anodized Nonstick pots and pans. It’s an excellent choice if you find yourself plagued by meats, pasta, or veggies getting stuck to your pans when you’re searing or sauteing in particular. These also differ from the other cookware sets in that they have glass lids instead of metal ones, so it’s easier to keep an eye on what’s going on inside.

Pro-Release Nonstick 3-piece Bakeware Set for $56 ($52 off)

Every kitchen needs these. For real. You have no idea how much you will use a sheet pan set and cooling rack until you have them. In my house it’s a rare day when at least one sheet pan or cooling rack isn’t in the dishwasher at some point.

NS Pro Nonstick Cookware 4-Quart Pan for $100 ($30 off)

If you’re looking for a good quality nonstick pan for someone just starting out or wanting to supplement their existing kitchenware, this is a good pick. The NS Pro Nonstick 4-quart pan is big enough for one pot meals, but also shallow enough to use as a frying pan. It’s a really versatile pan to have in your kitchen.