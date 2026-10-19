All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites – Complete List

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list is now complete following the arrival of One Wish Willow, Honey, and the Quack Sprites. Here is how many Sprites are in Fortnite Override, along with the full list of every base Sprite and variant.
How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite?
There are 162 Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override. With One Wish Willow Sprite, Honey Sprite, and Quack Sprites recently being added, there will be no more Sprites released this season, which ends on October 31, 2026.
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The complete collection features 27 Base Sprites, 130 variants across five collections, and five Quack Sprites. Here is how the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list is divided:
|Sprite Collection
|Number of Sprites
|Base Sprites
|27
|Gold Sprites
|26
|Cheat Master Sprites
|26
|Loot Hacker Sprites
|26
|Bounty Hunter Sprites
|26
|Trick or Treat Sprites
|26
|Quack Sprites
|5
|Total Sprites
|162
With the full collection now available, this is the perfect time to master any Sprites you are still working on before the Override season ends.
All Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4
For your convenience, we have organized the complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list below by base form and variant collection.
Base Sprites
- Jonesy Sprite
- Adventure Sprite
- Bush Sprite
- Sonic Sprite
- Tails Sprite
- Shadow Sprite
- 8-Bit Sprite
- Jackrabbit Sprite
- Crown Sprite
- Killswitch Sprite
- Klombo Sprite
- Mega Man Sprite
- Overshield Sprite
- X-Ray Sprite
- Onigiri Sprite
- Storm Scout Sprite
- Blinky Sprite
- Birthday Sprite
- Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Pond Sprite
- Morgana Sprite
- Spooky Dash Sprite
- Vampire Sprite
- The Deer Sprite
- Dumpster Dive Sprite
- One Wish Willow Sprite
- Honey Sprite
Gold Sprites
- Gold Jonesy Sprite
- Gold Adventure Sprite
- Gold Bush Sprite
- Gold Sonic Sprite
- Gold Tails Sprite
- Gold Shadow Sprite
- Gold 8-Bit Sprite
- Gold Jackrabbit Sprite
- Gold Crown Sprite
- Gold Killswitch Sprite
- Gold Klombo Sprite
- Gold Overshield Sprite
- Gold X-Ray Sprite
- Gold Onigiri Sprite
- Gold Storm Scout Sprite
- Gold Blinky Sprite
- Gold Birthday Sprite
- Gold Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Gold Pond Sprite
- Gold Morgana Sprite
- Gold Spooky Dash Sprite
- Gold Vampire Sprite
- Gold The Deer Sprite
- Gold Dumpster Dive Sprite
- Gold One Wish Willow Sprite
- Gold Honey Sprite
Cheat Master Sprites
- Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite
- Cheat Master Adventure Sprite
- Cheat Master Bush Sprite
- Cheat Master Sonic Sprite
- Cheat Master Tails Sprite
- Cheat Master Shadow Sprite
- Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite
- Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite
- Cheat Master Crown Sprite
- Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite
- Cheat Master Klombo Sprite
- Cheat Master Overshield Sprite
- Cheat Master X-Ray Sprite
- Cheat Master Onigiri Sprite
- Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite
- Cheat Master Blinky Sprite
- Cheat Master Birthday Sprite
- Cheat Master Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Cheat Master Pond Sprite
- Cheat Master Morgana Sprite
- Cheat Master Spooky Dash Sprite
- Cheat Master Vampire Sprite
- Cheat Master The Deer Sprite
- Cheat Master Dumpster Dive Sprite
- Cheat Master One Wish Willow Sprite
- Cheat Master Honey Sprite
Loot Hacker Sprites
- Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite
- Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite
- Loot Hacker Bushranger Sprite
- Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite
- Loot Hacker Tails Sprite
- Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite
- Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite
- Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite
- Loot Hacker Crown Sprite
- Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite
- Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite
- Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite
- Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite
- Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite
- Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite
- Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite
- Loot Hacker Birthday Sprite
- Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Loot Hacker Pond Sprite
- Loot Hacker Morgana Sprite
- Loot Hacker Spooky Dash Sprite
- Loot Hacker Vampire Sprite
- Loot Hacker The Deer Sprite
- Loot Hacker Dumpster Dive Sprite
- Loot Hacker One Wish Willow Sprite
- Loot Hacker Honey Sprite
Bounty Hunter Sprites
- Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite
- Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Jackrabbit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite
- Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Body Slam Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite
- Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite
- Bounty Hunter One Wish Willow Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Honey Sprite
Trick or Treat Sprites
The Trick or Treat collection now includes 26 Sprites, with One Wish Willow and Honey joining the Halloween variants.
- Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite
- Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite
- Trick or Treat Bushranger Sprite
- Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite
- Trick or Treat Tails Sprite
- Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite
- Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite
- Trick or Treat Jackrabbit Sprite
- Trick or Treat Crown Sprite
- Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite
- Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite
- Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite
- Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite
- Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite
- Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite
- Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite
- Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite
- Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Trick or Treat Pond Sprite
- Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite
- Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite
- Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite
- Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite
- Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite
- Trick or Treat One Wish Willow Sprite
- Trick or Treat Honey Sprite
Quack Sprites
The final additions to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list are the five Quack Sprites:
- Quack Jonesy Sprite
- Quack Adventure Sprite
- Quack Bush Sprite
- Quack Klombo Sprite
- Quack Spooky Dash Sprite
To get the Fortnite Quack Sprites, you must master at least 60 sprites across the entire season. The final Sprite variant of Chapter 7 Season 4 can only collected as a mastery reward through your games menui.
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 ends on October 31. With over 162 sprites this season, it’s been a long one! Currently there is no confirmation whether sprites will return in Chapter 8. So now, this could be one of the last times we sprite hunt for a while.