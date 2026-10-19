All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites – Complete List

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list is now complete following the arrival of One Wish Willow, Honey, and the Quack Sprites. Here is how many Sprites are in Fortnite Override, along with the full list of every base Sprite and variant.

How Many Sprites Are in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are 162 Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override. With One Wish Willow Sprite, Honey Sprite, and Quack Sprites recently being added, there will be no more Sprites released this season, which ends on October 31, 2026.

Videos by VICE

The complete collection features 27 Base Sprites, 130 variants across five collections, and five Quack Sprites. Here is how the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list is divided:

Sprite Collection Number of Sprites Base Sprites 27 Gold Sprites 26 Cheat Master Sprites 26 Loot Hacker Sprites 26 Bounty Hunter Sprites 26 Trick or Treat Sprites 26 Quack Sprites 5 Total Sprites 162

With the full collection now available, this is the perfect time to master any Sprites you are still working on before the Override season ends.

All Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4

For your convenience, we have organized the complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list below by base form and variant collection.

Base Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jonesy Sprite

Adventure Sprite

Bush Sprite

Sonic Sprite

Tails Sprite

Shadow Sprite

8-Bit Sprite

Jackrabbit Sprite

Crown Sprite

Killswitch Sprite

Klombo Sprite

Mega Man Sprite

Overshield Sprite

X-Ray Sprite

Onigiri Sprite

Storm Scout Sprite

Blinky Sprite

Birthday Sprite

Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Pond Sprite

Morgana Sprite

Spooky Dash Sprite

Vampire Sprite

The Deer Sprite

Dumpster Dive Sprite

One Wish Willow Sprite

Honey Sprite

Gold Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Gold Jonesy Sprite

Gold Adventure Sprite

Gold Bush Sprite

Gold Sonic Sprite

Gold Tails Sprite

Gold Shadow Sprite

Gold 8-Bit Sprite

Gold Jackrabbit Sprite

Gold Crown Sprite

Gold Killswitch Sprite

Gold Klombo Sprite

Gold Overshield Sprite

Gold X-Ray Sprite

Gold Onigiri Sprite

Gold Storm Scout Sprite

Gold Blinky Sprite

Gold Birthday Sprite

Gold Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Gold Pond Sprite

Gold Morgana Sprite

Gold Spooky Dash Sprite

Gold Vampire Sprite

Gold The Deer Sprite

Gold Dumpster Dive Sprite

Gold One Wish Willow Sprite

Gold Honey Sprite

Cheat Master Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite

Cheat Master Adventure Sprite

Cheat Master Bush Sprite

Cheat Master Sonic Sprite

Cheat Master Tails Sprite

Cheat Master Shadow Sprite

Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite

Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite

Cheat Master Crown Sprite

Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite

Cheat Master Klombo Sprite

Cheat Master Overshield Sprite

Cheat Master X-Ray Sprite

Cheat Master Onigiri Sprite

Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite

Cheat Master Blinky Sprite

Cheat Master Birthday Sprite

Cheat Master Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Cheat Master Pond Sprite

Cheat Master Morgana Sprite

Cheat Master Spooky Dash Sprite

Cheat Master Vampire Sprite

Cheat Master The Deer Sprite

Cheat Master Dumpster Dive Sprite

Cheat Master One Wish Willow Sprite

Cheat Master Honey Sprite

Loot Hacker Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite

Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite

Loot Hacker Bushranger Sprite

Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite

Loot Hacker Tails Sprite

Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite

Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite

Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite

Loot Hacker Crown Sprite

Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite

Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite

Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite

Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite

Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite

Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite

Loot Hacker Blinky Sprite

Loot Hacker Birthday Sprite

Loot Hacker Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Loot Hacker Pond Sprite

Loot Hacker Morgana Sprite

Loot Hacker Spooky Dash Sprite

Loot Hacker Vampire Sprite

Loot Hacker The Deer Sprite

Loot Hacker Dumpster Dive Sprite

Loot Hacker One Wish Willow Sprite

Loot Hacker Honey Sprite

Bounty Hunter Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite

Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite

Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite

Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite

Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite

Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite

Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Jackrabbit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crown Sprite

Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite

Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite

Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite

Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite

Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite

Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite

Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite

Bounty Hunter Birthday Sprite

Bounty Hunter Body Slam Sprite

Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite

Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite

Bounty Hunter Spooky Dash Sprite

Bounty Hunter Vampire Sprite

Bounty Hunter The Deer Sprite

Bounty Hunter Dumpster Dive Sprite

Bounty Hunter One Wish Willow Sprite

Bounty Hunter Honey Sprite

Trick or Treat Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Trick or Treat collection now includes 26 Sprites, with One Wish Willow and Honey joining the Halloween variants.

Trick or Treat Jonesy Sprite

Trick or Treat Adventure Sprite

Trick or Treat Bushranger Sprite

Trick or Treat Sonic Sprite

Trick or Treat Tails Sprite

Trick or Treat Shadow Sprite

Trick or Treat 8-Bit Sprite

Trick or Treat Jackrabbit Sprite

Trick or Treat Crown Sprite

Trick or Treat Killswitch Sprite

Trick or Treat Klombo Sprite

Trick or Treat Overshield Sprite

Trick or Treat X-Ray Sprite

Trick or Treat Onigiri Sprite

Trick or Treat Storm Scout Sprite

Trick or Treat Blinky Sprite

Trick or Treat Birthday Sprite

Trick or Treat Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Trick or Treat Pond Sprite

Trick or Treat Morgana Sprite

Trick or Treat Spooky Dash Sprite

Trick or Treat Vampire Sprite

Trick or Treat The Deer Sprite

Trick or Treat Dumpster Dive Sprite

Trick or Treat One Wish Willow Sprite

Trick or Treat Honey Sprite

Quack Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

The final additions to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite list are the five Quack Sprites:

Quack Jonesy Sprite

Quack Adventure Sprite

Quack Bush Sprite

Quack Klombo Sprite

Quack Spooky Dash Sprite

To get the Fortnite Quack Sprites, you must master at least 60 sprites across the entire season. The final Sprite variant of Chapter 7 Season 4 can only collected as a mastery reward through your games menui.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 ends on October 31. With over 162 sprites this season, it’s been a long one! Currently there is no confirmation whether sprites will return in Chapter 8. So now, this could be one of the last times we sprite hunt for a while.