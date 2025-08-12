All Fortnite Season 4 Nerfs Explained (Medallions, Weapons, and Items)

Epic Games has released a handful of major Fortnite Season 4 nerfs. Key items and weapons now do substantially less damage. From medallions to the Swarmstrike, here are all the current Fortnite nerfs and what’s been changed.

All Fortnite Nerfs in Chapter 6 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

Despite just launching on August 7, Epic Games has already decided to nerf many weapons and items in Fortnite Season 4. While it’s not uncommon for the battle royale to get balancing adjustments, the latest round of nerfs is a pretty big one. Almost every new item and weapon added in the Shock ‘n Awesome season has been made weaker.

The new Fortnite Season 4 Medallions, in particular, have taken a significant hit. I can personally vouch for this. The new powers went from must-haves every match to not being worth it. At least in a handful of my games, I noticed many players were avoiding the insect-medallions due to them being nerfed so hard.

For your convenience, here is a list of all the Fortnite Season 4 nerfs:

Weapon / Item Nerf Wrecker Revolver Mid & Long Range Damage decreased by 4%, Max Range Reduced by 30-50%, Headshot Damage decreased by 10.



Legendary: 90 Damage (previously 94)

Epic: 86 Damage (previously 90)

Rare: 82 Damage (previously 86) Shockwave Grenade Spawn Chance lowered by 33% Swarmstrike Launcher Damage Radius decreased by 15% Springleg Medallion Jump nerfed by 27%, Stamina Energy Cost to use increased by 50% Surge Medallion Movement Boos nerfed by 8%, Slide Boost nerfed by 50% Rank Points Required points increased by 10% for Duos, Trios, & Squads

Fortnite Season 4 Buffs

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games didn’t just push out nerfs for Fortnite Season 4, as they also provided a pretty substantial buff to one of its newest items. Although, before you get too excited, the battle royale only improved a single weapon in the latest update. Which, yeah, is kind of wild considering how many items were weakened across the board.

The Leadspitter 3000 turret gun was buffed, with its recoil being improved. While that might not seem like a big deal on the surface, it basically fixed the new gun. Prior to the latest Fortnite Hotfix Update, the Legendary item was more of a risky liability than a powerful gun.

Seriously, the recoil was so bad that your aiming reticle would quickly drift up to the sky every time you attacked an enemy.

Screenshot: Epic Games

At least from my own tests, the Leadspitter now barely moves when using it mid to close range. Although the turret still is in need of a serious damage buff, let’s be honest. You can still find yourself unloading on another player and barely doing any damage.

So yeah, the weapon is really only good in co-o,p where you have a teammate distracting your opponent. It’s also good for laying down defensive fire. Unfortunately, this is the only buff released so far. Hopefully, Epic Games considers re-adjusting the current nerfs for the Fortnite Season 4 Medallions, as they are too brutal in my opinion.