All Fortnite Skins Leaked in v39.30 Update – February 2026 Crew Skin Revealed

Over six new Fortnite skins have been leaked online by dataminers. Here are all the new Chapter 7 Season 1 cosmetic items coming to the Epic Games battle royale, according to the v39.30 update Fortnite leaks.

Fortnite Leaks Reveal All New v39.30 Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games, Fortnite Underground

The Fortnite v39.30 update is now rolling out to players and adds the new Fall Guys Crown Jam mode. However, dataminers have also been able to leak new Fortnite cosmetics after sifting through the game’s latest files. According to HypeX, the v39.30 update will specifically add six new Fortnite skins to the battle royale soon.

One of the new cosmetics revealed is the February 2026 Fortnite Crew skin called Soleil. The new outfit seems to be based on sunflowers and has multiple color variants. However, we also got several squid-themed girls, which has many players already comparing them to Nintendo’s Splatoon.

For your convenience, here is a list of all the new skins coming to Fortnite soon, according to dataminers:

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @HypeX

All Fortnite v39.30 Skins Leaked

Cepha

Soleil (Fortnite Crew)

(Fortnite Crew) Akultra

Demise

Magius

Tenta

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

There is currently no release date for these new skins. Typically, when new Fortnite cosmetics get added to the game’s files, they are released in waves across multiple weeks. For example, we might see one of the skins pop up in the Fortnite shop this week, whereas another one might not appear for months. It really is just all over the place.

All Fortnite v39.30 Cosmetics Leaked (Emotes, Back Bling & More)

Screenshot: Epic Games

It wasn’t just new Fortnite skins that leaked in the v39.30 update, as many cosmetic items also got revealed by dataminers. From new emotes to back bling, there are many new items coming to the battle royale soon.

However, one of the most interesting upcoming cosmetics in these latest Fortnite leaks is a new Remus sidekick. The adorable wolf pet will reportedly be given out for free to those who already own the Remus back bling. Here is a full list of the new Fortnite cosmetic items coming to Chapter 7.

Crown Ball (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Woven Skate Pack (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) The Devil (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Justice (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Death (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Canine Instincts (Loading Screen Wallpaper)

(Loading Screen Wallpaper) Crown Jam (Loading Screen Wallpaper)

(Loading Screen Wallpaper) Soleil Boquet (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Occularian Blades (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Starlit Scythe (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Arbiter’s Blade (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Doomed Arcana (Weapon Wrap)

(Weapon Wrap) Banner Icon’s

Remus Mlem (Sticker)

(Sticker) Crown Jam (Spraypaint)

(Spraypaint) Bean Crown (Spraypaint)

(Spraypaint) Yeetus Pass (Spraypaint)

(Spraypaint) Megumi Snap (Spraypaint)

(Spraypaint) Umber Tendrils (Weapon Wrap)

(Weapon Wrap) Dark Arcana (Weapon Wrap)

(Weapon Wrap) Unicorn Magic (Weapon Wrap)

(Weapon Wrap) Fated Arcana (Weapon Wrap)

(Weapon Wrap) Steely Tendrils (Weapon Wrap)

Remus Sidekick

Screenshot: X @HypeX, Epic Games

February 2026 Fortnite Crew Skin Leaked

Screenshot: X @HypeX, Epic Games

As mentioned above, the February 2026 Fortnite Crew skin has also been leaked. The new character is called Soleil and is flower-themed. Like previous Crew skins, players will have five additional color variants for the skin that will be unlocked for every month they subscribe to the service.

The Soleil Fortnite Crew Skin release date will be Sunday, February 1, 2026. Players who are already subscribed to the Fortnite Crew service will automatically have her skin added to their game on that date.

Screenshot: X @HypeX, Epic Games

Finally, a Chappell Roan Fortnite collaboration has reportedly been leaked in this latest update. So far we don’t have any skins for the Grammy-winning artist. However, the rumored crossover might be the next Fortnite Festival Headliner for Chapter 7.