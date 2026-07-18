All Fortnite Sprites Currently Available – Complete List

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 now has 82 Sprites and variants to collect following the v41.20 Hot Bat Summer update. Here is the complete list of every Fortnite Sprite currently available, including Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, Holofoil, and Mythic variants.

How Many Fortnite Sprites Are There?

Screenshot: Epic Games

As of the July 16 , there are 82 Fortnite Sprites and variants available to collect. However, the in-game Sprite menu also shows silhouettes for several variants that haven’t been released yet, which makes the total number confusing.

Videos by VICE

For your convenience, we’ve created an easy-to-read list of every Fortnite Sprite currently obtainable in Chapter 7 Season 3, so you can keep track of your collection.

Complete Fortnite Sprite List

Screenshot: Epic Games

This complete Fortnite Sprite list includes standard characters alongside rare Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, Holofoil, and Mythic variants. Although the new Fortnite Cube Sprite variants appear in the collection menu, they aren’t currently obtainable and have therefore not been included.

Here is every Fortnite Sprite currently available in the game:

Batman Sprites

Batman Sprite

Gold Batman Sprite

Gummy Batman Sprite

Galaxy Batman Sprite

Holofoil Batman Sprite

Water Sprites

Water Sprite

Gold Water Sprite

Gummy Water Sprite

Galaxy Water Sprite

Holofoil Water Sprite

Earth Sprites

Earth Sprite

Gold Earth Sprite

Gummy Earth Sprite

Galaxy Earth Sprite

Fire Sprites

Fire Sprite

Gold Fire Sprite

Gummy Fire Sprite

Galaxy Fire Sprite

Holofoil Fire Sprite

Duck Sprites

Duck Sprite

Gold Duck Sprite

Gummy Duck Sprite

Galaxy Duck Sprite

Ghost Sprites

Ghost Sprite

Gold Ghost Sprite

Gummy Ghost Sprite

Galaxy Ghost Sprite

Holofoil Ghost Sprite

Dream Sprites

Dream Sprite

Gold Dream Sprite

Gummy Dream Sprite

Galaxy Dream Sprite

Demon Sprites

Demon Sprite

Gold Demon Sprite

Gummy Demon Sprite

Galaxy Demon Sprite

Punk Sprites

Punk Sprite

Gold Punk Sprite

Gummy Punk Sprite

Galaxy Punk Sprite

King Sprites

King Sprite

Gold King Sprite

Gummy King Sprite

Galaxy King Sprite

Holofoil King Sprite

Zero Point Sprites

Zero Point Sprite

Gold Zero Point Sprite

Gummy Zero Point Sprite

Galaxy Zero Point Sprite

Fishy Sprites

Fishy Sprite

Gold Fishy Sprite

Gummy Fishy Sprite

Galaxy Fishy Sprite

Striker Sprites

Striker Sprite

Gold Striker Sprite

Gummy Striker Sprite

Galaxy Striker Sprite

Holofoil Striker Sprite

Aura Sprites

Aura Sprite

Gold Aura Sprite

Gummy Aura Sprite

Galaxy Aura Sprite

Boss Sprites

Boss Sprite

Gold Boss Sprite

Gummy Boss Sprite

Galaxy Boss Sprite

Grim Sprites

Grim Sprite

Gold Grim Sprite

Gummy Grim Sprite

Galaxy Grim Sprite

Air Sprites

Air Sprite

Gold Air Sprite

Gummy Air Sprite

Galaxy Air Sprite

Holofoil Air Sprite

Seven Sprites

Seven Sprite

Gold Seven Sprite

Gummy Seven Sprite

Galaxy Seven Sprite

Holofoil Seven Sprite

Mythic Fortnite Sprites

Vini Jr. Sprite

Burnt Peanut

Is the Pollo Sprite Available in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

One of the more confusing additions in the July 16 Fortnite update is the new Pollo Sprite. Although it was added to the game with v41.20, the Mythic Sprite was initially locked and couldn’t be obtained by regular players. However, the Pollo Sprite is expected to become obtainable starting July 18, 2026.

Popular streamer Pollofn6 confirmed that he will be playing Fortnite with the Pollo Sprite equipped during a livestream. In theory, players who manage to eliminate him and extract with the Sprite could become some of the first people to add it to their collections. Interestingly, it appears he’s playing the Fortnite Shiny Hours event. So perhaps Epic could enable it during the Fortnite Sprites Power Hour for everyone else?

How to Get the Pollo Sprite in Fortnite

Screenshot: X @Pollofn6

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the Pollo Sprite will become widely available after Pollofn6 goes live. For now, the only known way to get the Mythic Sprite is to eliminate the streamer and extract with it or trade with another player who successfully obtains one.

Because the Pollo Sprite can potentially spread between players through trading, it should gradually become easier to find after its July 18 debut. We will update this guide if Epic Games reveals another way to unlock it or makes the Sprite available through regular gameplay.