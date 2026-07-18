All Fortnite Sprites Currently Available – Complete List

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 now has 82 Sprites and variants to collect following the v41.20 Hot Bat Summer update. Here is the complete list of every Fortnite Sprite currently available, including Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, Holofoil, and Mythic variants.
How Many Fortnite Sprites Are There?
As of the July 16 Hot Bat Summer update, there are 82 Fortnite Sprites and variants available to collect. However, the in-game Sprite menu also shows silhouettes for several variants that haven’t been released yet, which makes the total number confusing.
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For your convenience, we’ve created an easy-to-read list of every Fortnite Sprite currently obtainable in Chapter 7 Season 3, so you can keep track of your collection.
Complete Fortnite Sprite List
This complete Fortnite Sprite list includes standard characters alongside rare Gold, Gummy, Galaxy, Holofoil, and Mythic variants. Although the new Fortnite Cube Sprite variants appear in the collection menu, they aren’t currently obtainable and have therefore not been included.
Here is every Fortnite Sprite currently available in the game:
Batman Sprites
- Batman Sprite
- Gold Batman Sprite
- Gummy Batman Sprite
- Galaxy Batman Sprite
- Holofoil Batman Sprite
Water Sprites
- Water Sprite
- Gold Water Sprite
- Gummy Water Sprite
- Galaxy Water Sprite
- Holofoil Water Sprite
Earth Sprites
- Earth Sprite
- Gold Earth Sprite
- Gummy Earth Sprite
- Galaxy Earth Sprite
Fire Sprites
- Fire Sprite
- Gold Fire Sprite
- Gummy Fire Sprite
- Galaxy Fire Sprite
- Holofoil Fire Sprite
Duck Sprites
- Duck Sprite
- Gold Duck Sprite
- Gummy Duck Sprite
- Galaxy Duck Sprite
Ghost Sprites
- Ghost Sprite
- Gold Ghost Sprite
- Gummy Ghost Sprite
- Galaxy Ghost Sprite
- Holofoil Ghost Sprite
Dream Sprites
- Dream Sprite
- Gold Dream Sprite
- Gummy Dream Sprite
- Galaxy Dream Sprite
Demon Sprites
- Demon Sprite
- Gold Demon Sprite
- Gummy Demon Sprite
- Galaxy Demon Sprite
Punk Sprites
- Punk Sprite
- Gold Punk Sprite
- Gummy Punk Sprite
- Galaxy Punk Sprite
King Sprites
- King Sprite
- Gold King Sprite
- Gummy King Sprite
- Galaxy King Sprite
- Holofoil King Sprite
Zero Point Sprites
- Zero Point Sprite
- Gold Zero Point Sprite
- Gummy Zero Point Sprite
- Galaxy Zero Point Sprite
Fishy Sprites
- Fishy Sprite
- Gold Fishy Sprite
- Gummy Fishy Sprite
- Galaxy Fishy Sprite
Striker Sprites
- Striker Sprite
- Gold Striker Sprite
- Gummy Striker Sprite
- Galaxy Striker Sprite
- Holofoil Striker Sprite
Aura Sprites
- Aura Sprite
- Gold Aura Sprite
- Gummy Aura Sprite
- Galaxy Aura Sprite
Boss Sprites
- Boss Sprite
- Gold Boss Sprite
- Gummy Boss Sprite
- Galaxy Boss Sprite
Grim Sprites
- Grim Sprite
- Gold Grim Sprite
- Gummy Grim Sprite
- Galaxy Grim Sprite
Air Sprites
- Air Sprite
- Gold Air Sprite
- Gummy Air Sprite
- Galaxy Air Sprite
- Holofoil Air Sprite
Seven Sprites
- Seven Sprite
- Gold Seven Sprite
- Gummy Seven Sprite
- Galaxy Seven Sprite
- Holofoil Seven Sprite
Mythic Fortnite Sprites
- Vini Jr. Sprite
- Burnt Peanut
Is the Pollo Sprite Available in Fortnite?
One of the more confusing additions in the July 16 Fortnite update is the new Pollo Sprite. Although it was added to the game with v41.20, the Mythic Sprite was initially locked and couldn’t be obtained by regular players. However, the Pollo Sprite is expected to become obtainable starting July 18, 2026.
Popular streamer Pollofn6 confirmed that he will be playing Fortnite with the Pollo Sprite equipped during a livestream. In theory, players who manage to eliminate him and extract with the Sprite could become some of the first people to add it to their collections. Interestingly, it appears he’s playing the Fortnite Shiny Hours event. So perhaps Epic could enable it during the Fortnite Sprites Power Hour for everyone else?
How to Get the Pollo Sprite in Fortnite
At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the Pollo Sprite will become widely available after Pollofn6 goes live. For now, the only known way to get the Mythic Sprite is to eliminate the streamer and extract with it or trade with another player who successfully obtains one.
Because the Pollo Sprite can potentially spread between players through trading, it should gradually become easier to find after its July 18 debut. We will update this guide if Epic Games reveals another way to unlock it or makes the Sprite available through regular gameplay.