All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Skins Revealed – Harry Potter, Sabrina Carpenter & More Leaked

Many Fortnite Winterfest 2025 skins have finally been revealed. Dataminers have leaked in-game images of cosmetic items and outfits featured in this year’s Christmas-themed event. Here is what the Harry Potter, Hatsune Miku, and Sabrina Carpenter skins look like in the battle royale.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Skins Leaked So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

Like Fortnitemares, this year’s Fortnite Winterfest 2025 is going to be stacked with new skins and collaborations. While Epic Games has confirmed many of these skins through marketing material, dataminers have already leaked many of the cosmetic items’ in-game models and release dates.

Videos by VICE

At the time of writing, there are currently 23 Fortnite Winterfest 2025 skins that have been decrypted. Winterfest collaborations so far include, Sabrina Carpenter, Hatsune Miku, Harry Potter, and Bleach. However, dataminers claim there are reportedly “many more” skins and crossovers that still have not been leaked yet. So more will be coming!

Screenshot: Epic Games

Alpine Lexa: December 22

December 22 Arithmancy Ace (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Charms Challenger (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Cheeks (Free Winterfest Cabin Skin): Available after Opening 13 Gifts

Available after Opening 13 Gifts Chilly: December 22

December 22 Divination Sage (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Glacial Dummy (Free Winterfest Cabin Skin): Available after Opening 7 Gifts

Available after Opening 7 Gifts Herbology Hero (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Icy Metal Mouth

Magical Creature Carer (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Potions Perfector (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Quidditch Maverick (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Santa ‘Brina (New Sabrina Carpenter Skin): December 22

December 22 Snow Miku (New Hatsune Miku Skin): December 19

December 19 The Winterfest Bandit

Top Transfigurator (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Witch for the Ages (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Wizarding Wonder (Harry Potter Skin): December 18

December 18 Ichigo Kurosaki (Fortnite x Bleach Skin): December 20

December 20 Rukia Kuchiki (Fortnite x Bleach Skin): December 20

December 20 Orihime Inouse (Fortnite x Bleach Skin: December 20

December 20 Uryu Ishida (Fortnite x Bleach Skin): December 20

December 20 Doc Brown (Back to the Future Skin): December 23

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Skins Revealed So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

As I mentioned above, we also now know what a lot of these Winterfest skins look like. Due to dataminers uncovering the in-game files for many items, we have actual images. For example, the Santa ‘Brina Sabrina Carpenter and Snow Miku skins both now have screenshots of them in the Locker menu.

For your convenience, we are going to post images of each of the new Fortnite Winterfest 2025 skins that have been leaked so far:

Sana ‘Brina & Snow Miku

Screenshot: Epic Games

Harry Potter Skins & Alpine Lexa

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cheeks, Chilly, & Winterfest Bandit

Screenshot: Epic Games

Glacial Dummy & Icy Metal Mouth

Screenshot: Epic Games

January Fortnite Crew Skin Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

We also got out first look at the January Fortnite Crew skin. Dataminers posted in-game images of the cosmetic item called “Gale”. The new character will launch on January 1, in the final days of Winterfest 2025. However, he still has a winter-themed design with a cozy sweater and icicle weapons.

Finally, we have still yet to get official images of the Fortnite x Bleach skins. However, they release on December 20 this week. So we should get their skin models fairly soon. Fortnite Winterfest 2025 will frum from December 18, until Monday January 5, 2026. For our full list of Fortnite Winterfest 2025 shop dates leaked so far, be sure to check that out here.