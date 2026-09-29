VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletter

Gaming

All Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs and Skins Confirmed: FNAF, Slender Man, Obsession and More

Epic Games has revealed the Fortnitemares 2026 collabs and skins, including FNAF, Slender Man, Obsession and more.

By

Share:

Epic Games has released the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer and confirmed all the major collabs featured in it. From FNAF to Slender Man to Obsession, here are all the Halloween Fortnite collabs dropping in the next major update on October 1, 2026.

Fortnitemares 2026 Trailer Confirms New Collabs

Fortnitemares 2026 Key Art Collabs
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnitemares 2026 trailer has been released by Epic Games, confirming the main roster of collabs and skins featured in this year’s Halloween event. Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4’s October update is packed with horror icons and popular new crossovers.

Videos by VICE

However, one of the biggest reveals in the trailer is that the FNAF Fortnite collab will feature the iconic “Join Us for a Bite” song created by JT Music. Like last year’s event, Fortnitemares 2026 will also include many horror movie mascots, such as Freddy Krueger, as well as this year’s breakout hit Obsession.

All Fortnitemares 2026 Collabs Confirmed So Far

  • Beetlejuice
  • The Purge: Election Year
  • Slender Man
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (Freddy Krueger)
  • FNAF (Five Nights at Freddy’s)
  • Black Clover
  • Obsession

All Fortnitemares Skins Revealed so far

The Fortnitemares 2026 trailer didn’t just confirm this years Halloween Fortnite collabs, but it also gave us our first look at many of the skins coming to the game soon. For your convenience, we have posted images of all this years Fortnitemares skins that have been shown off so far:

All Fortnitemares 2026 Skins

Fortnite Obsession Collab
Screenshot: Epic Games

Beetlejuice skin

Beetlejuice Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Slenderman Skin

Slenderman Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Purge Skin

The Purge Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

FNAF Fortnite Skins

FNAF Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Freddy Krueger Fortnite Skin

Freddy Kruger Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Black Clover Skin

Black Clover Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2026 Original Skins

Fortnitemares 2026 Skins Original
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnitemares Nurse Outfit

Fortnitemares 2026 Nurse Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2026 goes live on October 1, 2026. The confirmed collabs don’t have individual release dates yet, but they’re expected to arrive in the Item Shop throughout the month. We also expect more Fortnitemares collabs to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tagged:
, , , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.