All Games Coming to PlayStation Plus In January 2026

PlayStation should be announcing the full lineup of January 2026 PlayStation Plus titles very soon, but some early leaks may have already revealed the full list of additions. to the subscription service.

What is coming to PlayStation Plus in January 2026?

Although the official press release hasn’t hit the PlayStation Blog quite yet, a number of sources claim to have the full list of additional titles that are arriving for PlayStation Plus subscribers next week.

The leak comes from billbil-kun, who has a very strong track-record related to PlayStation intel. Usually the mid- to late-month additions are officially revealed right around two weeks into the month, so it seems like an official Sony Blog announcement will arrive any day now.

According to the billbil-kun leak and a few other sources, here is the full list of titles coming to Extra and Premium subscribers on January 20, 2026:

Resident Evil Village (PS5 | PS4)

(PS5 | PS4) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5 | PS4)

(PS5 | PS4) Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5 | PS4)

(PS5 | PS4) A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5)

(PS5) The Exit 8 (PS5 | PS4)

(PS5 | PS4) Art of Rally (PS5 | PS4)

Additionally, some other reliable sources also claim that Ridge Racer is going to be added to the Classic Catalog for Premium Tier subscribers.

The Best Games Coming to PlayStation Plus in January

Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio



The late January drop includes a handful of standout titles. Resident Evil Village is also arriving on Game Pass later this month, which means the 2021 installment in the horror franchise should be getting a ton of new players between the two platforms.

Resident Evil: Requiem releases on February 27, so it makes sense that Capcom is attempting to build hype around the franchise and keep Resident Evil in the video game community’s conversations as that major launch approaches.

As for the rest of the list, there are some other interesting titles for subscribers to explore. The Exit 8 is a very short horror game and well-worth checking out for fans of the genre.

Additionally, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is likely to draw in a lot of players. The 2024 RPG received positive feedback when it arrived and it’s a great jumping on point for gamers who have been curious about the franchise.

The January PlayStation Plus Essential games are already available to claim and players can log in now to check out Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper.