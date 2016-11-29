All Hail Britain’s Biggest Narcissist in The Moonlandingz New Video for “Black Hanz”

The Moonlandingz began as a fictional band, featured on the Eccentronic Research Council’s 2015 album Johnny Rocket, Narcissist And Music Machine… I’m Your Biggest Fan. Perhaps you’ve seen them somewhere across the world wide web; in our interview with the narcissist himself, perhaps, or in snippets of conversation from Sean Lennon, the son of that guy from The Beatles you all know and love or pretend to dislike with a cool air of arrogance and indifference.

Whatever the case, The Moonlandingz are no longer fictional, they are very real, and they are releasing an album. Recorded at Sean Lennon’s upstate New York studio, the band – which features Eccentronic Research Council’s Adrian Flanagan and Dean Honer and Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi and Saul Adamczewski – have worked on eleven tracks. One of them features Rebecca from Slow Club. Another features Yoko Ono. And another, called Black Hanz, is featured on Noisey below.

We’re not really going to explain anything, because that’s the reason why you have ears and eyes and we trust you to make your own decision and not have it forced upon you by the dictation of our own taste. So press play and witness the latest release from the Moonlandingz. Here it is. God bless you all.