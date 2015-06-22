All Hail Sounds of the Dawn and the New Age of New Age

Heavy weekend? Stayed up for 48 solid hours in grubby clubs and grubbier lounges? Currently sat, head in hands, avoiding eye contact with an Excel worksheet, praying for death — or at least a nice bath and an early night in with Dr. Oetker and Coronation Street — under your breath? Yeah? Good. Well, not good, obviously, but we’ve got the perfect solution: grow up, get a can of Coke, stand outside for two minutes and stop feeling so fucking sorry for yourself.

Failing that, why not crawl over to Sounds of the Dawn and submerge yourself in a veritable glut of gooey new age goodness where everything looks like this?

All photos via Sounds of the Dawn

Recommended to us, not personally sadly, by everyone’s favourite synth-obsessive from the Hague, Legowelt, the Dutch run blog collates the strangest, rarest New Age washes and tinkles around. Who wouldn’t want to download a record called Sitting Still Within Sitting Still Without by Karma Moffett? Or Masayuki Koga’s The Distant Cry Of Deer? Honestly, when I stumbled across David Blonski’s Dance Of The Dolphin next to Music of the Spheres Volume 1 by Rag Bhairo (a cassette of “Etheric instrumentals for creating a meditative environment,” apparently) I pretty much decided to grow my hair, sack my job off and become the next Iasos.



New age might not be to everybody’s tastes, and we can kind of understand that you might not be that into the sounds of plashing surf melting into cosmic sine waves, jungle rustles and gossamer thin interstellar synth pads…actually, no we can’t understand that at all. New age music is great. Are you seriously telling me you don’t want to brew up some funny tea, or roll one of those funny cigarettes your mates sometimes smoke, get the lava lamp bubbling and pass out into a beanbag watching sunset footage while listening to these? Just look at them.

Join us on an astral trip. Watch out for the dolphins…

