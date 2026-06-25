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All New Fortnite Skins in v41.10 Update – Olivia Rodrigo, Supergirl, American Dad & More

Fortnite’s v41.10 update adds over 10 new skins, including Olivia Rodrigo, Supergirl, American Dad, the July Crew Pack, and more.

 
 

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Over ten new Fortnite skins have been revealed in the v41.10 update. From Olivia Rodrigo to American Dad, here are all the new cosmetics being added to Fortnite in its July 2026 Summer update.

All New Fortnite Skins Revealed in the v41.10 Update

New Fortnite Skins July 2026
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v41.10 update is now live, and dataminers have revealed over 10 new skins coming to the game. Starting June 25, the Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite Icon Skin will be available in the shop. The Grammy-winning singer has two styles, one based on the artwork for her newly released album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl In Love. The second Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite style is her outfit from her viral 2021 single “good 4 u” music video.

Videos by VICE

The June 25 update also revealed a Supergirl crossover, as well as an American Dad Fortnite collab. There are a total of ten new cosmetics, including the July 2026 Fortnite Crew cosmetic, as well as a new Summer Pack featuring new styles for fan-favorites Joni and Helsie.

Below, we will post HD images to give you a first look at all the new Fortnite skins added to the game in the v41.10 update:

Every New Fortnite Skin in the July 2026 Update (First Look)

Fortnite Summer Skins 2026
Screenshot: Epic Games

Gutsy Olivia Rodrigo (Icon Skin)

Gutsy Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo (Icon Skin)

Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Supergirl (Fortnite Shop Skin)

Supergirl Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Sand Witch Helsie (Summer Pack Skin)

Sand Witch Helsie Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Summer Slayer Joni (Summer Pack Skin)

Summer Slayer Joni Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Beach Beast Lucien (Summer Pack Skin)

Beach Beast Lucien Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Bunnii O’Hare (July 2026 FortniteCrew Skin)

July Fortnite Crew Skin 2026
Screenshot: Epic Games

Demi (OG Season 9 Battle Pass Skin)

OG Season 9 Demi Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Rox (OG Season 9 Battle Pass Skin)

OG Season 9 Rox Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Stan (American Dad Fortnite Skin)

American Dad Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite Release Date & Release Times

Fortnite Olivia Rodrigo Artwork
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite collab will be available starting Thursday, June 25 2026. Unfortunately the Icon Skin bundle won’t be added to the game until the item shop refresh at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

For your convenience, here is a table showing when the Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite skin will be availble in your region:

RegionTimeDate
North America (PT)5:00 PMJune 25
Mountain Time (MT)6:00 PMJune 25
Central Time (CT)7:00 PMJune 25
Eastern Time (ET)8:00 PMJune 25
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PMJune 25
United Kingdom (BST)1:00 AMJune 26
Central Europe (CEST)2:00 AMJune 26
India (IST)5:30 AMJune 26
Japan (JST)9:00 AMJune 26
South Korea (KST)9:00 AMJune 26
Australia (AEST – Sydney)10:00 AMJune 26
New Zealand (NZST)12:00 PMJune 26

Finally, the Fortnite Supergirl release date is June 26. The DC hero will be available in a bundle that includes Lobo as portrayed by Jason Momoa. Most of the new Chapter 7 Season 3 cosmetics listed in this article will be released over the coming weeks, including throughout July 2026. For example, Summer Slayer Joni will be included in a new Fortnite Summer pack that currently has an unknown release date.

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