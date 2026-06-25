All New Fortnite Skins in v41.10 Update – Olivia Rodrigo, Supergirl, American Dad & More

Over ten new Fortnite skins have been revealed in the v41.10 update. From Olivia Rodrigo to American Dad, here are all the new cosmetics being added to Fortnite in its July 2026 Summer update.
All New Fortnite Skins Revealed in the v41.10 Update
The Fortnite v41.10 update is now live, and dataminers have revealed over 10 new skins coming to the game. Starting June 25, the Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite Icon Skin will be available in the shop. The Grammy-winning singer has two styles, one based on the artwork for her newly released album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl In Love. The second Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite style is her outfit from her viral 2021 single “good 4 u” music video.
Videos by VICE
The June 25 update also revealed a Supergirl crossover, as well as an American Dad Fortnite collab. There are a total of ten new cosmetics, including the July 2026 Fortnite Crew cosmetic, as well as a new Summer Pack featuring new styles for fan-favorites Joni and Helsie.
Below, we will post HD images to give you a first look at all the new Fortnite skins added to the game in the v41.10 update:
Every New Fortnite Skin in the July 2026 Update (First Look)
Gutsy Olivia Rodrigo (Icon Skin)
Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo (Icon Skin)
Supergirl (Fortnite Shop Skin)
Sand Witch Helsie (Summer Pack Skin)
Summer Slayer Joni (Summer Pack Skin)
Beach Beast Lucien (Summer Pack Skin)
Bunnii O’Hare (July 2026 FortniteCrew Skin)
Demi (OG Season 9 Battle Pass Skin)
Rox (OG Season 9 Battle Pass Skin)
Stan (American Dad Fortnite Skin)
Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite Release Date & Release Times
The Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite collab will be available starting Thursday, June 25 2026. Unfortunately the Icon Skin bundle won’t be added to the game until the item shop refresh at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.
For your convenience, here is a table showing when the Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite skin will be availble in your region:
|Region
|Time
|Date
|North America (PT)
|5:00 PM
|June 25
|Mountain Time (MT)
|6:00 PM
|June 25
|Central Time (CT)
|7:00 PM
|June 25
|Eastern Time (ET)
|8:00 PM
|June 25
|Brazil (BRT)
|9:00 PM
|June 25
|United Kingdom (BST)
|1:00 AM
|June 26
|Central Europe (CEST)
|2:00 AM
|June 26
|India (IST)
|5:30 AM
|June 26
|Japan (JST)
|9:00 AM
|June 26
|South Korea (KST)
|9:00 AM
|June 26
|Australia (AEST – Sydney)
|10:00 AM
|June 26
|New Zealand (NZST)
|12:00 PM
|June 26
Finally, the Fortnite Supergirl release date is June 26. The DC hero will be available in a bundle that includes Lobo as portrayed by Jason Momoa. Most of the new Chapter 7 Season 3 cosmetics listed in this article will be released over the coming weeks, including throughout July 2026. For example, Summer Slayer Joni will be included in a new Fortnite Summer pack that currently has an unknown release date.