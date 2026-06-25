All New Fortnite Skins in v41.10 Update – Olivia Rodrigo, Supergirl, American Dad & More

Over ten new Fortnite skins have been revealed in the v41.10 update. From Olivia Rodrigo to American Dad, here are all the new cosmetics being added to Fortnite in its July 2026 Summer update.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v41.10 update is now live, and dataminers have revealed over 10 new skins coming to the game. Starting June 25, the Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite Icon Skin will be available in the shop. The Grammy-winning singer has two styles, one based on the artwork for her newly released album, You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl In Love. The second Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite style is her outfit from her viral 2021 single “good 4 u” music video.

Videos by VICE

The also revealed a Supergirl crossover, as well as an American Dad Fortnite collab. There are a total of ten new cosmetics, including the July 2026 Fortnite Crew cosmetic, as well as a new Summer Pack featuring new styles for fan-favorites Joni and Helsie.

Below, we will post HD images to give you a first look at all the new Fortnite skins added to the game in the v41.10 update:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Gutsy Olivia Rodrigo (Icon Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo (Icon Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Supergirl (Fortnite Shop Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sand Witch Helsie (Summer Pack Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Summer Slayer Joni (Summer Pack Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Beach Beast Lucien (Summer Pack Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bunnii O’Hare (July 2026 FortniteCrew Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Demi (OG Season 9 Battle Pass Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rox (OG Season 9 Battle Pass Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Stan (American Dad Fortnite Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite collab will be available starting Thursday, June 25 2026. Unfortunately the Icon Skin bundle won’t be added to the game until the item shop refresh at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

For your convenience, here is a table showing when the Olivia Rodrigo Fortnite skin will be availble in your region:

Region Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM June 25 Mountain Time (MT) 6:00 PM June 25 Central Time (CT) 7:00 PM June 25 Eastern Time (ET) 8:00 PM June 25 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM June 25 United Kingdom (BST) 1:00 AM June 26 Central Europe (CEST) 2:00 AM June 26 India (IST) 5:30 AM June 26 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM June 26 South Korea (KST) 9:00 AM June 26 Australia (AEST – Sydney) 10:00 AM June 26 New Zealand (NZST) 12:00 PM June 26

Finally, the Fortnite Supergirl release date is June 26. The DC hero will be available in a bundle that includes Lobo as portrayed by Jason Momoa. Most of the new Chapter 7 Season 3 cosmetics listed in this article will be released over the coming weeks, including throughout July 2026. For example, Summer Slayer Joni will be included in a new Fortnite Summer pack that currently has an unknown release date.