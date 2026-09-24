All New Fortnite Sprites Available After September 24 Update – Complete List

A total of 22 new Fortnite Sprites have become available following the September 24 update. The biggest addition is the new Bounty Hunter Sprite variant, which has a unique mastery requirement. Here is the complete list of new Sprites arriving this week.
All New Fortnite Sprites Released After September 24 Update
Over 22 new Fortnite Sprites are now available in the game after today’s update. The new variants were added to the battle royale at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET following the daily sprite reset in the game’s map.
Videos by VICE
The September 24 update specifically introduces 17 new Bounty Hunter Sprites as well as Persona 5’s Morgana Sprite and its variants. Here is the complete list of new Fortnite Sprites that are now available starting today:
All New Fortnite Sprites Added on September 24 (Full List)
- Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite
- Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Jackrabbit Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite
- Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Crash Bandicoot Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite
- Morgana Sprite
- Gold Morgana Sprite
- Cheat Master Morgana Sprite
- Loot Hacker Morgana Sprite
- Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite
The Bounty Hunter Sprite variant and Morgana arrive in Fortnite on September 24. However it appears the Birthday Sprite is not included in the update. It could be released on September 26, as that is when Epic celebrates Fortnite’s birthday.
How Do You Master Bounty Hunter Sprites in Fortnite?
Bounty Hunter Sprites have a unique mastery requirement, similar to Klombo and Crown. To level up a Bounty Hunter Sprite, you must eliminate opponents while you have it equipped. This makes mastering the new variants more challenging than simply collecting Sprite XP through normal play.
The Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite will especially difficult to obtain and master, making it one of the rarest Sprites in Fortnite. And before you ask, yes you still have to feed it HP items to master it, as the Bounty Hunter requirement is disabled with it. If you’re hoping to complete your collection, that is likely the variant you’ll want to keep an eye on as the new Sprites become available.