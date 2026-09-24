All New Fortnite Sprites Available After September 24 Update – Complete List

A total of 22 new Fortnite Sprites have become available following the September 24 update. The biggest addition is the new Bounty Hunter Sprite variant, which has a unique mastery requirement. Here is the complete list of new Sprites arriving this week.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Over 22 new Fortnite Sprites are now available in the game after today’s update. The new variants were added to the battle royale at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET following the daily sprite reset in the game’s map.

Videos by VICE

The September 24 update specifically introduces 17 new Bounty Hunter Sprites as well as Persona 5’s Morgana Sprite and its variants. Here is the complete list of new Fortnite Sprites that are now available starting today:

All New Fortnite Sprites Added on September 24 (Full List)

Bounty Hunter Jonesy Sprite

Bounty Hunter Adventure Sprite

Bounty Hunter Bush Sprite

Bounty Hunter Sonic Sprite

Bounty Hunter Tails Sprite

Bounty Hunter Shadow Sprite

Bounty Hunter 8-Bit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Jackrabbit Sprite

Bounty Hunter Killswitch Sprite

Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite

Bounty Hunter Overshield Sprite

Bounty Hunter X-Ray Sprite

Bounty Hunter Onigiri Sprite

Bounty Hunter Storm Scout Sprite

Bounty Hunter Blinky Sprite

Bounty Hunter Crash Bandicoot Sprite

Bounty Hunter Pond Sprite

Morgana Sprite

Gold Morgana Sprite

Cheat Master Morgana Sprite

Loot Hacker Morgana Sprite

Bounty Hunter Morgana Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Bounty Hunter Sprite variant and Morgana arrive in Fortnite on September 24. However it appears the Birthday Sprite is not included in the update. It could be released on September 26, as that is when Epic celebrates Fortnite’s birthday.

How Do You Master Bounty Hunter Sprites in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bounty Hunter Sprites have a unique mastery requirement, similar to Klombo and Crown. To level up a Bounty Hunter Sprite, you must eliminate opponents while you have it equipped. This makes mastering the new variants more challenging than simply collecting Sprite XP through normal play.

The Bounty Hunter Klombo Sprite will especially difficult to obtain and master, making it one of the rarest Sprites in Fortnite. And before you ask, yes you still have to feed it HP items to master it, as the Bounty Hunter requirement is disabled with it. If you’re hoping to complete your collection, that is likely the variant you’ll want to keep an eye on as the new Sprites become available.