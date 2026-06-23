All New Fortnite Sprites in June 25 Update – Powers Revealed & How to Get Them

Epic Games has announced that five new Fortnite Sprites are coming to Chapter 7 Season 3 on June 25. The adorable collectibles will offer players new powerful abilities. Here is every new Fortnite Sprite being added to the game in the v41.10 update and how to get them.

Epic Games Reveals Five New Fortnite Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

A total of five new Fortnite Sprites are being added to the battle royale starting Thursday, June 25. According to Epic Games, some of the new characters can be found at new POIs being added in the Fortnite v41.10 update.

Videos by VICE

After initially being teased in the Fortnite Runners trailer, players will finally be able to get the Fishy Sprite, which is based on the popular Fishstick character. Another highlight is the new Boss Sprite, which boosts players’ Max HP and Shield. Yeah, it sounds pretty broken.

For your convenience, here is a full list of all the new Fortnite Sprites being added in the June 25 update:

Every New Fortnite Sprite, Power & How to Get Them

Screenshot: Epic Games

Striker Sprite

Powers: Gain Overdrive when you Mantle or Hurdle.

Gain Overdrive when you Mantle or Hurdle. How to Get: Unlock it by scoring a goal at the new Soccer Pitch POI.

Fishy Sprite

Powers: Swim speed way up, plus a brief movement speed boost when you take damage.

Swim speed way up, plus a brief movement speed boost when you take damage. How to Get: Unlocked in random Chests.

Aura Sprite

Powers: Gain a Shock Rock charge when you deal enough damage.

Gain a Shock Rock charge when you deal enough damage. How to Get: TBD

Boss Sprite

Powers: Boosts your Max Health and Shield.

Boosts your Max Health and Shield. How to Get: Drops from any Boss after defeating them.

Grim Reaper Sprite

Powers: Anyone who attacks you gets marked for a duration.

Anyone who attacks you gets marked for a duration. How to Get: TBD

Some of the new Fortnite Sprites we don’t currently know how to get. It’s assumed they will be added to the random Chest loot pool. However, two Sprites can be obtained in very specific ways. For example, the Boss Sprite can be unlocked by defeating one of the game’s overworld Boss NPCs.

It’s also not clear whether all of these new Sprites will get Golden, Gummy, or Galaxy variants. Although dataminers did discover artwork showing a Galaxy Grim Reaper Sprite. So it does appear that some of these will, in fact, have multiple variants to collect.

All Sprites in Fortnite Right Now

Screenshot: Epic Games

With the v41.10 update on June 25, there are now 16 Fortnite Sprites in total that you can collect. However, if you count the variants, there are technically a lot more. To make it easier to follow, here is a list of all Sprites in Fortnite right now:

Complete List of Fortnite Sprites After the June 25 Update

Water Sprite

Fire Sprite

Earth Sprite

Duck Sprite

Demon Sprite

Ghost Sprite

King Sprite

Punk Sprite

Dream Sprite

Zero Point Sprite

Burnt Peanut

Striker Sprite (New June 25)

(New June 25) Fishy Sprite (New June 25)

(New June 25) Boss Sprite (New June 25)

(New June 25) Aura Sprite (New June 25)

(New June 25) Grim Reaper Sprite (New June 25)

As mentioned above, the new Fortnite Sprites release on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Based on previous patches, the v41.10 update should be available starting at 4 AM PT or 7 AM ET.