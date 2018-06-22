All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Melania Trump wore an ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket on a child migrant visit
– White working class children ‘lack aspiration and drive’ of migrant communities, says Ofsted chief
– This London university has banned protests over health and safety concerns
– MPs to investigate the impact of fast fashion AKA cheap, throwaway garments
– Films with sexual violence will get 18 age rating after MeToo
– Charing Cross station evacuated as armed police detain man on tracks claiming to have bomb
– XXXTentacion’s mother has claimed the late rapper’s girlfriend is pregnant