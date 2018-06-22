VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Melania Trump wore an ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ jacket on a child migrant visit

White working class children ‘lack aspiration and drive’ of migrant communities, says Ofsted chief

This London university has banned protests over health and safety concerns

MPs to investigate the impact of fast fashion AKA cheap, throwaway garments

Films with sexual violence will get 18 age rating after MeToo

Charing Cross station evacuated as armed police detain man on tracks claiming to have bomb

XXXTentacion’s mother has claimed the late rapper’s girlfriend is pregnant

