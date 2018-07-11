All of England Celebrates Trippier World Cup Goal by Throwing Beer Everywhere

Alright, alright. So we’ve heard a whole lot about how “it’s coming home”—it being the World Cup—for the first time since hosting the tournament in 1966. But what is actually happening in their real home? A bunch of beer wasting.
The Three Lions were awarded a free kick after a pretty stupid foul at the top of the box by Croatia, and Kieran Trippier was chosen to take the free kick. Trippier hadn’t scored a goal for England, but boy did he score one today:
A beautiful dipping curl over the wall, nestling the ball top shelf. Pretty impressive stuff. That was the scene in Russia. But back in England, the now familiar and perhaps ill-advised fad of throwing beer all over the damn place happened literally all over the damn place:
If you thought it was only happening at Hyde Park:
And Croydon as well:
And these scenes from Nottingham Castle:
Someone keep that poor girl from getting drunk please.
Just imagine riding public transit with a bunch of hammered English people, honeyed with sun-baked barley and hops. Sounds… fun? Worse yet: there’s still a lot of time. Could be a lot of sad, hammered English people, honeyed with sun-baked barley and hops.