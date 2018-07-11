All of England Celebrates Trippier World Cup Goal by Throwing Beer Everywhere

Alright, alright. So we’ve heard a whole lot about how “it’s coming home”—it being the World Cup—for the first time since hosting the tournament in 1966. But what is actually happening in their real home? A bunch of beer wasting.

The Three Lions were awarded a free kick after a pretty stupid foul at the top of the box by Croatia, and Kieran Trippier was chosen to take the free kick. Trippier hadn’t scored a goal for England, but boy did he score one today:

A beautiful dipping curl over the wall, nestling the ball top shelf. Pretty impressive stuff. That was the scene in Russia. But back in England, the now familiar and perhaps ill-advised fad of throwing beer all over the damn place happened literally all over the damn place:

If you thought it was only happening at Hyde Park:

SCENES!



England's fans celebrate Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick. pic.twitter.com/Ef6ZKO9Vf7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2018

And Croydon as well:

The scenes in Croydon when Tripper scored. 😲😲😲

Where's your beer gone?!? 🍺🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/YePYCvjMjO — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 11, 2018

And these scenes from Nottingham Castle:

The crazy reaction to Kieran Trippier's free-kick at Nottingham Castle, UK.#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/kZsvgJ3Ecx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2018

Someone keep that poor girl from getting drunk please.

Just imagine riding public transit with a bunch of hammered English people, honeyed with sun-baked barley and hops. Sounds… fun? Worse yet: there’s still a lot of time. Could be a lot of sad, hammered English people, honeyed with sun-baked barley and hops.