All PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Arriving on January 6

A new month has arrived, which means PlayStation Plus subscribers are about to get an exciting new rotation of monthly games that they can claim and add to their library.

All Titles Coming to PlayStation Plus Monthly Games on January 6

Screenshot: PlayStation

The first drop of monthly games of 2026 lands on January 6 and brings a nice mix of titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers to download and claim. The January 6 drop includes:

Need for Speed Unbound

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Core Keeper

Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound (PS5) is the 2022 installment in the long-running racing game franchise. This entry includes single and multiplayer campaigns and allows players a ton of customization options to fine-tune their car’s look and feel.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (PS4/PS5) is a faithful remake of the 2010 classic. For gamers who never played the original, the game is a vibrant 3D platformer that sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. The remake was released in 2024 to very positive reviews.

Core Keeper

Core Keeper (PS4/PS5) may be the least well-known game on this list, but it is definitely worth keeping an eye on for fans of the survival genre. The game originally released in 2021 and still sits at a Very Positive review ranking on Steam. This title is also about to get a big update at the end of January, so it may be the perfect time to dive in and check out the base game.

These three titles will be available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers from January 6 through February 2, 2026. Subscribers should be sure to hop onto their console sometime in that timeframe and add these titles to their library.

When is the last day to claim December 2025’s Monthly Games?

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

January may have already arrived, but PlayStation Plus subscribers still have a few days to pick up the December monthly games before the offer disappears. Subscribers have until January 5 to add the following titles to their library before they return to their usual prices:

Lego Horizon Adventures

Killing Floor 3

The Outlast Trials

Synduality Echo of Ada

Neon White

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games are available for subscribers at the Premium, Extra, or Essential tiers. Keep an eye out later in January for possible additions to the Extra and Premium game catalog.