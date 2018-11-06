All Points East 2019 Is Coming, with Little Simz, Danny Brown and More

Sure, the clocks have just gone back by an hour and you could’ve sworn you felt a genuine physical rush at the thought of being under a duvet while in a rollneck, but think about the distant future for a minute. As we mentioned last week, festival line-ups for the summer of 2019 are already cropping up. And for people in east London, or who are ready and willing to travel there, that means another year of All Points East.

It’s still a newcomer to the festival scene, since throwing an inaugural series of live shows – of among them Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and the National – and other neighbourhood events in Victoria Park this year. While that meant Lovebox and Field Day had to leap further afield, it also carved out a new week-and-a-half period in the live music calendar. Between Friday 24 May and Sunday 2 June 2019, then, APE will return. So far, we know that Chemical Brothers will headline that first 24 May date, with support from north London’s Little Simz, Hot Chip, well-deserved festival mainstay Danny Brown, electronic afro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine, legends Spiritualized and Primal Scream as well as Swedish genre-hopping experimenters Little Dragon.

Videos by VICE

This year, we tried to get a sense of who exactly goes to APE, since its bookers always bring in such a wide swathe of names. In a way that was hard to pin down, since everyone writer Ben Smoke spoke to was just so damn nice. So that’s what we can say so far: this festival attracts some nice people, most of whom seem to attend based on the music on offer rather than a vague “experience.” And with a first wave of names this strong, we can probably bank on another strong year. But we’ll all have to wait to find out about the other artists who’ll be making their appearances. For now, you’ll be able to cop tickets to this first day on the festival site, from 9AM this Friday. Then, we can all keep dreaming about the long days and warm nights ahead, once we get through this coming winter.

You can follow Noisey on Twitter.