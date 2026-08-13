All Pokemon GO Players Can Now Earn a Perfect Stats Mewtwo Encounter

After select influencers and press had the chance to battle in New York City for a special Mewtwo, Pokemon GO is now offering the rest of the playerbase the chance to encounter a perfect Mewtwo wherever they are.

How To Catch MAxed Out Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

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It may be hard to believe it but Pokemon GO has been around for a full decade at this point. To help celebrate the major milestone, the mobile game has been hosting a variety of exciting events and activities throughout the whole summer.

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The latest major celebration comes in the form of a new chance for every player to earn a very special encounter with Mewtwo.

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Trainers around the world will be able to enjoy free Timed Research leading to an encounter with a Mewtwo with maxed-out stats and a Special Background. Mewtwo caught from the Timed Research will also have the third Mega Level unlocked for Mega Mewtwo Y.

The special free Timed Research is available Wednesday, August 12, at 4:00 p.m. PDT through Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time. In order to secure the special encounter, the tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Luckily, the Timed Research is a very simple one:

Catch 10 Pokémon – 1 Master Ball

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 500 Mewtwo Mega Energy

Overall Reward – Mewtwo (100 IV) Encounter

Players should definitely log in and take advantage of this bonus right away while it is available. It will be very interesting to see if this special opportunity helps bring lapsed players back to the mobile game. Mewtwo is a very special Pokemon to many fans and Gen I events tend to get special attention from nostalgic gamers.

Although Pokemon GO doesn’t have nearly the same dedicated player base that it had during its first year, there are still plenty of active players who will be excited to add this 100 IV Mewtwo to their collection to help commemorate the 10th birthday of the game.

A ton of features have been added to the mobile app over the years, so lapsed players who hop back in for this Timed Research may find a very different experience than what they had left behind.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news and updates.

Pokemon GO is available now in mobile devices in most regions.