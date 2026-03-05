All Resident Evil Characters That Return In Requiem (Including Some You Never Would’ve Expected)

Resident Evil Requiem features many returning characters from the long-running Capcom franchise. From Oswell Spencer to Leon Kennedy, here is every Resident Evil cameo that makes an appearance in RE9.

All Returning Resident Evil Characters in RE9 – Every Cameo in Resident Evil Requiem

Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem is largely the end of Leon Kennedy’s Umbrella Corporation saga. So it’s not too surprising that it features many key characters from across the Resident Evil franchise. However, there are some cameos in RE9 that are more obscure than others. Our list is going to cover every returning Resident Evil character that makes an appearance in Resident Evil Requiem.

Alyssa Ashcroft Returns from Resident Evil Outbreak

Screenshot: Capcom

It’s hard to imagine, but it was over 22 years ago that Alyssa Ashcroft made her debut in 2003’s Resident Evil Outbreak. In Resident Evil Requiem, the PS2-era protagonist returns as Grace Ashcroft’s mother.

Alyssa plays a pretty pivotal role in the RE9 story, as her background lore is essentially what kicks off the entire plot. Grace Ashcroft and her personal story arc are also largely shaped by the events with Alyssa at the Wrenwood Hotel.

Mr. X Returns in Resident Evil Requiem’s Raccoon City Chapter

Screenshot: Capcom

One of the bigger surprises of Resident Evil Requiem is the return of Mr. X. Yes, you read that right. During the Raccoon City chapter in RE9, Leon Kennedy encounters the infamous antagonist from 1998’s Resident Evil 2 while exploring the ruins of the RPD.

I won’t get into any story spoilers, but let’s just say Capcom has created a satisfying conclusion for the giant RE2 villain, should this be his last game. And yes, Requiem has another stalking section where he relentlessly walks you down!

HUNK Returns as “The Commander” in Resident Evil Requiem

Screenshot: Capcom

During one of the final chapters of Requiem, Leon Kennedy gets into an epic boss fight with a villain called “The Commander.” If you thought the character sounded familiar, that’s because he’s pretty much had a cameo in every Resident Evil game.

Originally making his debut in 1998’s Resident Evil 2, HUNK (or Commander) is one of Umbrella’s elite security operators. HUNK was actually a part of the Raccoon City incident and was responsible for stealing the G-Virus from Dr. Birkin. In Resident Evil Requiem, HUNK is the Commander that attacks Leon in the ARK facility.

Sherry Birkin Returns in Resident Evil Requiem

Screenshot: Capcom

Despite some fans initially mistaking her for Ashley, Sherry Birkin is actually a pivotal character from 1998’s Resident Evil 2. Sherry is, no surprise, the daughter of Dr. Birkin, who I mentioned earlier in this article. After his death in the Raccoon City incident, she is rescued by Leon Kennedy.

Sherry’s inclusion in RE9 is interesting for a few reasons. In Resident Evil lore, she was actually cured of the G-Virus due to a vaccine. This left her with regenerative powers. As an adult, she became a federal agent. However, in RE9, she now works alongside Leon Kennedy as his assistant. Interestingly, both Sherry and Leon are now in a race against time to find a cure for the T-Virus due to a shocking plot twist.

Rolando Elba “Umber Eyes” Returns from Resident Evil Village

Screenshot: Capcom

If you were confused about who this character was at the end of Requiem, I don’t blame you. Even as a massive fan of RE8, I actually forgot about Rolando Elba. The operator is from Resident Evil Village and works alongside Chris Redfield’s unit to extract Rose Winters.

In Village, you first see “Umber Eyes” (his agent codename) when he raids Ethan Winters’ house and kills the imposter Mia. He is also featured in several scenes with Redfield, as they lead their operation to take down Miranda and rescue Ethan and Rose Winters.

Oswell E. Spencer’s Story Continues in Resident Evil Requiem

Screenshot: Capcom

Perhaps one of the most important returning cameos in Resident Evil Requiem is Oswell E. Spencer. While he didn’t physically appear in the game, Spencer technically made his debut in the original 1996 Resident Evil through references.

Since then, Spencer has become one of the central antagonists throughout the Resident Evil Umbrella Corporation storyline. In Resident Evil Requiem, the character becomes a pivotal plotline involving Alyssa and Grace Ashcroft. Without getting into spoilers, his story largely wraps up in RE9 in a big way.

Leon S. Kennedy’s Story Reaches Its Final Chapter in RE9

Screenshot: Capcom

The man that needs no introduction, Leon Kennedy first made his debut in 1998’s Resident Evil 2. Since then, he’s become one of gaming’s most iconic mascots. The character particularly became a mainstream staple in 2005’s classic Resident Evil 4.

According to rumors, Resident Evil Requiem could be Leon S. Kennedy’s final game. While this is still unconfirmed, RE9 definitely feels like a swansong for the RE4 protagonist. In terms of his plotline across games, Requiem largely concludes his story arc in a really satisfying way.

For more RE9, check out our best Resident Evil Requiem Easter Eggs list. Like the various cameos, Requiem is also jam-packed with callbacks and secret nods to previous Resident Evil games.