All Signs Are Pointing at ‘Gears of War’ Making Its Way to PS5, and I’m Honestly Fine With That

The Gears of War trilogy is one of those games that fundamentally shaped my teenage years. I convinced my parents to pick me up Gears of War on the Xbox 360. Only for them to be horrified by Marcus sawing a Locust in half with a Chainsaw sword. By then, I knew that this was a game for me. My 14-year-old eyes couldn’t believe the carnage unfolding in front of me. I remember being jealous of anyone who didn’t have an Xbox 360 at the time. And honestly? I hope that if the Gears of War collection actually does launch on PS5, players get to have the time of their lives.

Screenshot: Epic Gaems

‘Gears of War’ Is One of the Finest Trilogies Ever, and I Hope Ps5 Fans Have Fun

Back when I was younger, it was always fun to compare exclusive games. Now that I’m older, however, it’s literally just about what we can afford at this point. Prices keep going up on everything. So, buying two consoles to experience the best of both worlds is only for those who can feasibly afford it. So, the more games get ported to both systems, the better it is for everyone.

Microsoft is leading the charge with this, bringing games like Forza Horizon 5 to the PS5. However, Sony still isn’t playing ball as much. Sure, games are making their way to PC, but they’re still not sharing with Xbox at this point. And I genuinely hope that they start working together more in the future, because getting to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Xbox would feel surreal in the best way. Much like playing Gears of War or even possibly Halo on a PS5.

According to a report by PlayStationLifestyle.com, there’s a chance that this collection may ship later this year, and won’t include multiplayer. If that’s the case, I do feel bad for PS5 users. Gears of War had some of the most intense multiplayer action I’ve ever experienced, and I genuinely hope that they can join in on the fun. Even without multiplayer, I hope that PlayStation fans are (possibly) ready to jump into one of the best gaming trilogies ever made.