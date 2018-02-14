All the Lipsticks You Need to Survive Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of the year again.



If you’re basic, like me, you will probably be sitting in mad traffic tonight to meet your beau or belle at a nice restaurant in town to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Some type of grub, drinks and a makeout session are probably, or hopefully, depending on your luck, on the menu today.

Videos by VICE

As a lipstick lover, you don’t necessarily want to show off to the whole world that you’ve been having a good time with the lipstick smudges all over your face. And having to go to the bathroom to apply your lipstick often just doesn’t sound practical at all. What if I told you that there are lip products and tricks to assure your make up is kiss- and food-proof? I’m not kidding.

Now, any beauty guru in 2018 will tell you that the most obvious solution here is to wear liquid lipstick. But I understand it’s not for everyone. So don’t worry, I have you covered no matter what your lipstick preference is.

FOR THOSE WHO ARE READY TO GO LIQUID

This category is dedicated to those who are willing to bear dry-ish lips for a couple of hours in exchange for minimal touch-up. I say “-ish” because of everybody has different idea of comfort. But if your lips feel like the Sahara desert, then you know something is up.

I find Everlasting Liquid Lipstick by Kat Von D a great all-rounder because it has a thin consistency that makes it less likely to bleed outside your lip line. The shade Outlaw is great for a classic, brick red. But if you want to almost completely avoid the awkward butthole lip situation, the nude shade Lolita II is a great option because it’s not too far off from your natural lip color.

If you have a bigger budget, then I suggest you check out the YSL Tatouage Couture. It’s a lip stain that has all the benefits of a liquid lipstick, such as longevity and strong color pay-off. Who knew this was possible?? But when you eat and drink, let’s be real, the first layer will come off. But your lips will be left with a nice stain so you can move on to phase two of the Valentine’s Day menu with ease! Score.

FOR THOSE WHO SUFFER FROM PERPETUALLY DRY LIPS

Lancome Matte Shaker in Beige Vintage. Photo by the author

Let’s face it, not everyone is Kylie Jenner and blessed with soft, smooth lips. Or has the budget to get lip injections. Most of us look and feel like crap when wearing a liquid lipstick. That’s why Lancome’s Matte Shaker is perfect if you’re not the seventh most followed person on Instagram.

Matte Shaker feels like water on your lips, but it will confuse your brain because it gives a great punch of color. Then, it dries down to a satin finish. Similar to the YSL Tatouage Couture, it also stains your lips after a while.

FOR THOSE WHO GET INTIMIDATED BY BOLD LIPSTICK

Glossier Generation G in Crush. Photo by the author

Some of you might have dreamed of wearing completely opaque, bold lip. But the thought of drawing attention to your lips can be really scary. As you put on that bright red lipstick just to take it off again at night before bed, you think to yourself, can I really pull this off? Well, I’m here to tell you that YOU CAN! Not only because you should wear whatever you want, but also because there’s a product that can warm you up to this. Glossier’s Generation G gives you bold, but it’s subdued. It gives you matte, but doesn’t transform your lips into sad little raisins. Honestly, the Glossier hype is real.

FOR THOSE WHO JUST REMEMBERED THEY HAVE A DATE TONIGHT

Many of you are probably thinking, ain’t nobody got time (or money) to buy a new product just for tonight. At the same time, you know that a regular lipstick is an invitation to smudge city.

Now is the time to get your favorite lipstick out, a piece of tissue, and follow the OG make up guru Lisa Eldridge’s method.

Apply a bit of lipstick and work it in with a lip brush or your fingers. Take a second to do this. Then, blot your lips with tissue. Repeat these steps again (twice if you’re extra), then finish off by subtly applying the lipstick straight from the bullet. Those first few steps are essential to creating your own stain and increasing longevity, using stuff you already have at home.

So there’s always a product and way for everyone. And I’m here to tell you that a smudge-free date is possible.