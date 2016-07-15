VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Games

All the Museums Welcoming the Pokémon Epidemic | Insta of the Week

By

Share:


Love ‘em, hate ‘em, or gotta catch ‘em, Pokémon are still making headlines more than a week after the launch of Nintendo and Niantic Labs’ new app, Pokémon Go. With more downloads than Tinder, more active users than Twitter, and more engagement time than Facebook, the app has become an overnight behemoth—but not without making a few Poké-faux pas.

When one visitor made the distasteful discovery of the poison gas Pokémon Koffing at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., it seemed like developers Nintendo and Niantic Labs had been too careless for their own good. Yet, many museums have seen an uptick in foot traffic due to players searching for Pokestops—landmarks that supply them with Pokeballs and other items—within their hallowed walls. Art museums in particular have been welcoming, including pictures of their new digital residents on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts. Here are some of the best art museums in the world, fully embracing our new mixed-reality world on social media for all to see.
 

Videos by VICE

 

Life imitating art. #PokemonGo #WhitneyPortraits

A photo posted by Whitney Museum of American Art (@whitneymuseum) on

 

Pokémon have invaded the Art Institute! Catch them if you can and find 14 PokéStops in and around the museum. ‪#‎PokemonGO‬

A photo posted by The Art Institute of Chicago (@artinstitutechi) on

 

Your one-stop-shop for contemporary art, potions, and pokeballs  #pokemongo #pokespot

A photo posted by New Museum (@newmuseum) on

 

Let me show you our pokémons. @nofrodelius is our on-staff Pokemaster, catching ’em all, NBD.  #PokemonGO

A video posted by SAM (@seattleartmuseum) on

 

Spotted: A Pidgey by the #Chihuly and a Venonat in the #Monet room. Can you #CatchEmAll at the MFA? #PokemonGO

A photo posted by Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (@mfaboston) on

 

Spotted: a Poliwag about to play #TRON at our #ArcadeClassics exhibit! #PokemonGo #Pokestop #gottacatchemall #games #gaming #retrogaming 

A photo posted by Museum of the Moving Image (@movingimagenyc) on

 

Come through. #PokemonGo #Jigglypuff #Monet #GettyMuseum

A photo posted by The Getty (@thegetty) on


Read more about Pokemon Go’s unexpected effects on the real world here.

Related:

10 Totally Unintentional ‘Pokémon Go’ Effects on Society

I’m the First (and Maybe Final) Professional ‘Pokémon GO’ Trainer

The Wild Pokémon Fighting Game of Our Dreams Appears

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE