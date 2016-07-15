All the Museums Welcoming the Pokémon Epidemic | Insta of the Week

Love ‘em, hate ‘em, or gotta catch ‘em, Pokémon are still making headlines more than a week after the launch of Nintendo and Niantic Labs’ new app, Pokémon Go. With more downloads than Tinder, more active users than Twitter, and more engagement time than Facebook, the app has become an overnight behemoth—but not without making a few Poké-faux pas.
When one visitor made the distasteful discovery of the poison gas Pokémon Koffing at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., it seemed like developers Nintendo and Niantic Labs had been too careless for their own good. Yet, many museums have seen an uptick in foot traffic due to players searching for Pokestops—landmarks that supply them with Pokeballs and other items—within their hallowed walls. Art museums in particular have been welcoming, including pictures of their new digital residents on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts. Here are some of the best art museums in the world, fully embracing our new mixed-reality world on social media for all to see.
