All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Medical cannabis set to be available on prescription within a month

Giving prison officers pepper spray ‘will worsen conflict’

More than one homeless person dies a day in the UK

Average wage in the UK may not double until the end of the century

Taylor Swift’s political post caused spike in voter registration

Trump likes Taylor Swift ’25 percent less’ after her post

Young people are supposedly anxious from terror coverage

Trump apologises to Kavanaugh over ‘unfair’ treatment

Internet is driving shopping addictions, experts say

Graham Norton hits out at BBC’s ‘pathetic’ decision to publish pay

