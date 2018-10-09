All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
Medical cannabis set to be available on prescription within a month
Videos by VICE
Giving prison officers pepper spray ‘will worsen conflict’
More than one homeless person dies a day in the UK
Average wage in the UK may not double until the end of the century
Taylor Swift’s political post caused spike in voter registration
Trump likes Taylor Swift ’25 percent less’ after her post
Young people are supposedly anxious from terror coverage
Trump apologises to Kavanaugh over ‘unfair’ treatment
Internet is driving shopping addictions, experts say
Graham Norton hits out at BBC’s ‘pathetic’ decision to publish pay