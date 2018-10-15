VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Meghan and Harry are expecting a baby

Children as young as four encouraged to use online selfie apps to appear more beautiful

Medicinal cannabis should be available for all NHS patients, campaigners say

Teachers set up an “affordable” private school for the middle class

Fall in local bus journeys to 12-year low

Police spies infiltrated UK left-wing groups for decades

Yemen could be worst famine in 100 years

European Commission is putting paedophiles’ privacy ahead of fighting online child abuse, charity heads say

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off their whirlwind engagement, according to TMZ

