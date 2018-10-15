All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Meghan and Harry are expecting a baby
Videos by VICE
– Children as young as four encouraged to use online selfie apps to appear more beautiful
– Medicinal cannabis should be available for all NHS patients, campaigners say
– Teachers set up an “affordable” private school for the middle class
– Fall in local bus journeys to 12-year low
– Police spies infiltrated UK left-wing groups for decades
– Yemen could be worst famine in 100 years
– European Commission is putting paedophiles’ privacy ahead of fighting online child abuse, charity heads say
– Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called off their whirlwind engagement, according to TMZ