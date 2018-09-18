All The News You Need To Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
Heatwave caused hundreds of extra deaths this summer
Fed-up residents create ‘drug-dealer only’ signs to highlight spiralling crime levels in their neighbourhood
Scotland Yard receives a fresh sexual assault allegation against Weinstein
Glen Weiss surprised his girlfriend with a proposal at the Emmys
Soylent meal replacement gets UK launch
Tell middle-aged drinkers they’re embarrassing, says study
Thai cave diver sues Elon Musk over repeated “paedo” comments
Foreign secretary to become first UK minister to give speech in Japanese
Romania to hold vote on whether to permanently ban gay marriage