All The News You Need To Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Heatwave caused hundreds of extra deaths this summer

Fed-up residents create ‘drug-dealer only’ signs to highlight spiralling crime levels in their neighbourhood

Scotland Yard receives a fresh sexual assault allegation against Weinstein

Glen Weiss surprised his girlfriend with a proposal at the Emmys

Soylent meal replacement gets UK launch

Tell middle-aged drinkers they’re embarrassing, says study

Thai cave diver sues Elon Musk over repeated “paedo” comments

Foreign secretary to become first UK minister to give speech in Japanese

Romania to hold vote on whether to permanently ban gay marriage

