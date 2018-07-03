All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Ofcom received over 650 complaints about Sunday’s ‘Love Island’ episode
– Theresa May wants to ban LGBTQ+ conversion therapy under action plan
– Chicken mega-farms are how we’ll feed the UK, says poultry industry head
– Koalas could save us from chlamydia
– The fight to protect “anti-Westfield” Elephant and Castle is on, say traders
– Japan’s psychic octopus has been slain
– Pint scam as major restaurant is caught serving beer in “special” small glasses
– Two-thirds of LGBTQ people fear holding hands in public