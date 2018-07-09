VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Dominic Raab is the new Brexit Secretary, after David Davis stepped down over Theresa May’s plans

Misogynistic offences in Nottingham are still “highly prevalent” despite the city treating them as a hate crime

Pride organisers say “sorry” after allowing anti-trans group to lead the march

The NHS England head says social media has an “insidious grip” on young people

Drake played a surprise slot at Wireless on the weekend

Mental health patients at one unit pinned down to the floor and bullied

Children of Grenfell victim denied visa extensions for enquiry

NHS “birthday present” funds will only make up lost ground, bosses say

New blood tests can show your life expectancy

Britain’s favourite ice lolly revealed

