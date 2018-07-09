All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Dominic Raab is the new Brexit Secretary, after David Davis stepped down over Theresa May’s plans
– Misogynistic offences in Nottingham are still “highly prevalent” despite the city treating them as a hate crime
– Pride organisers say “sorry” after allowing anti-trans group to lead the march
– The NHS England head says social media has an “insidious grip” on young people
– Drake played a surprise slot at Wireless on the weekend
– Mental health patients at one unit pinned down to the floor and bullied
– Children of Grenfell victim denied visa extensions for enquiry
– NHS “birthday present” funds will only make up lost ground, bosses say
– New blood tests can show your life expectancy