All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Theresa May to meet with new cabinet after Boris’s Brexit resignation

Ex-Tory leader Michael Howard says vote of no confidence in Theresa May would be “foolish”

Inmates will be given phones in cells to curb violence

Universities forced to lower grades for poorer students have complained they’ll fall down league tables

Allow abortion at home for women, top medics say

Survey finds the UK is abandoning traditional views of gender roles

Johnny Depp being sued for allegedly punching a crew member on set

Immediate stop to NHS mesh operations for women

Women more likely to think catcalling is acceptable, survey shows

Justin Bieber confirms his engagement to Hailey Baldwin

