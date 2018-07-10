All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Theresa May to meet with new cabinet after Boris’s Brexit resignation
– Ex-Tory leader Michael Howard says vote of no confidence in Theresa May would be “foolish”
– Inmates will be given phones in cells to curb violence
– Universities forced to lower grades for poorer students have complained they’ll fall down league tables
– Allow abortion at home for women, top medics say
– Survey finds the UK is abandoning traditional views of gender roles
– Johnny Depp being sued for allegedly punching a crew member on set
– Immediate stop to NHS mesh operations for women
– Women more likely to think catcalling is acceptable, survey shows