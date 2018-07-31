All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Obviously Jack and Dani won ‘Love Island’
– Nuclear waste could be buried under national parks, say MPs
– Social media and reality TV is bad for body image, study suggests
– Women are illegally taking abortion pill bought online
– NHS to treat gaming addiction in children as young as 12
– Britain is hotter and wetter than any time in the past 100 years
– Brexit will harm NHS and public’s health, say doctors as BMA backs Final Say campaign
– Aid sector “almost complicit” in sex scandal, say MPs
– Corbyn’s Brexit policy likely to be challenged at Labour conference