All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Obviously Jack and Dani won ‘Love Island’

Nuclear waste could be buried under national parks, say MPs

Social media and reality TV is bad for body image, study suggests

Women are illegally taking abortion pill bought online

NHS to treat gaming addiction in children as young as 12

Britain is hotter and wetter than any time in the past 100 years

Brexit will harm NHS and public’s health, say doctors as BMA backs Final Say campaign

Aid sector “almost complicit” in sex scandal, say MPs

Corbyn’s Brexit policy likely to be challenged at Labour conference

