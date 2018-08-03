All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Bank of England governor says chances of no deal Brexit are “uncomfortably high”
– Universal basic income has the support of 40 percent of Brits, poll shows
– Soaring rents rose 60 percent faster than pay since 2011, say Shelter
– UCAS apologises to thousands of students after email wrongly says they got into their choice of uni
– Student loans company “spied on vulnerable students’” social media
– Man charged with fraud over Grenfell tragedy
– Row as first memorial plaque to “first modern lesbian” fails to include the L word
– Trump whips up crowd anger as he vilifies media