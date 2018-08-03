VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Bank of England governor says chances of no deal Brexit are “uncomfortably high”

Universal basic income has the support of 40 percent of Brits, poll shows

Soaring rents rose 60 percent faster than pay since 2011, say Shelter

UCAS apologises to thousands of students after email wrongly says they got into their choice of uni

Student loans company “spied on vulnerable students’” social media

Man charged with fraud over Grenfell tragedy

Row as first memorial plaque to “first modern lesbian” fails to include the L word

Trump whips up crowd anger as he vilifies media

