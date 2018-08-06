VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Apple removes podcasts by Infowars’ Alex Jones

Australia’s meat industry plans to flood post-Brexit Britain with EU-banned goods

Tories put pressure on May to allow safe injection room for drug users

Virgin awarded £2 billion of NHS contracts in past five years

Hospital admissions for teen girls who self-harm doubled

Alex Jones. Photo: Michael Zimmerman, via

More than half of UK adults struggle to afford to drink in pubs

University chief plans to bring back uni maintenance grants

Barry Chuckle died over the weekend

Opt-out organ donation in place by 2020

Affordable homes on green belt “a lie”, say campaigners

Demi Lovato breaks silence after suspected overdose

