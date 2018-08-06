All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Apple removes podcasts by Infowars’ Alex Jones
– Australia’s meat industry plans to flood post-Brexit Britain with EU-banned goods
– Tories put pressure on May to allow safe injection room for drug users
– Virgin awarded £2 billion of NHS contracts in past five years
– Hospital admissions for teen girls who self-harm doubled
– More than half of UK adults struggle to afford to drink in pubs
– University chief plans to bring back uni maintenance grants
– Barry Chuckle died over the weekend
– Opt-out organ donation in place by 2020
– Affordable homes on green belt “a lie”, say campaigners