All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Single white men more likely to die of drug misuse, study finds
Videos by VICE
– Too much sleep linked to ill health
– Call for a ban on eating dog meat in the UK
– High street shops prosecuted for selling illegal skin-whitening products continue to do so
– Last place in country to allow for homeopathic treatment on NHS could stop
– German couple sold son to paedophiles on dark web
– Pubs closing at rate of 18 a week
– Risk taking blokes ten times more likely to die at sea from swimming
– Uni minister calls for mental health focus
– Women more likely to survive heart attack if treated by female doctors