All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Single white men more likely to die of drug misuse, study finds

Too much sleep linked to ill health

Call for a ban on eating dog meat in the UK

High street shops prosecuted for selling illegal skin-whitening products continue to do so

Last place in country to allow for homeopathic treatment on NHS could stop

German couple sold son to paedophiles on dark web

Pubs closing at rate of 18 a week

Risk taking blokes ten times more likely to die at sea from swimming

Uni minister calls for mental health focus

Women more likely to survive heart attack if treated by female doctors

