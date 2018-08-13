VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Muslim Council urges PM to avoid Boris Johnson “whitewash”

Ticketmaster to close their resale sites

Pass marks set to be lowered for new tougher A Levels

Inmate given 37p in compensation after his magazine was damaged by prison staff

British-Asians more socially conservative than rest of the UK

Tesco apologises after shopper says he was thrown out for being too fat

Stalkers could be banned from the internet under new legislation

Lindsay Lohan “sorry” for #MeToo “weak women” comments

The latest plan to end rough sleeping in England has been announced, this time “by 2027”

