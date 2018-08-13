All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Muslim Council urges PM to avoid Boris Johnson “whitewash”
– Ticketmaster to close their resale sites
– Pass marks set to be lowered for new tougher A Levels
– Inmate given 37p in compensation after his magazine was damaged by prison staff
– British-Asians more socially conservative than rest of the UK
– Tesco apologises after shopper says he was thrown out for being too fat
– Stalkers could be banned from the internet under new legislation
– Lindsay Lohan “sorry” for #MeToo “weak women” comments
– The latest plan to end rough sleeping in England has been announced, this time “by 2027”