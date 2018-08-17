All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Low-carb diets could shorten life, study suggests
– Let e-cig users smoke in offices and buses, say MPs in controversial report
– UK’s highest paying degrees according to graduate salary
– Barry Chuckle’s funeral to be held in stadium as fans invited to line streets
– Hundreds of celebrities investigated over “hidden adverts” on social media
– London planners must prepare for no-deal Brexit, says Sadiq Khan
– Six arrested after four teens stabbed in London
– Ariana Grande’s post-Manchester Attack album has dropped