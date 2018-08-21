All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Only 6 percent of people in the UK work 9AM to 5PM hours
– Head of London Fire Brigade criticised ‘Love Island’ for reinforcing cliché of firefighters
– Olivia Coleman named most powerful person in British TV
– Melania Trump decries “destructive” social media amid Trump Twitter attacks
– NHS trusts warn “no deal” Brexit could lead to hospital drug shortages
– Madonna’s Aretha tribute at VMAs branded self-indulgent
– UK can be 21st Century exporting superpower, says Liam Fox
– Women being denied caesarean choice
– New five minute treatment that can shrink enlarged prostate has been hailed breakthrough