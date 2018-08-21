VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Only 6 percent of people in the UK work 9AM to 5PM hours

Head of London Fire Brigade criticised ‘Love Island’ for reinforcing cliché of firefighters

Olivia Coleman named most powerful person in British TV

Melania Trump decries “destructive” social media amid Trump Twitter attacks

NHS trusts warn “no deal” Brexit could lead to hospital drug shortages

Madonna’s Aretha tribute at VMAs branded self-indulgent

UK can be 21st Century exporting superpower, says Liam Fox

Women being denied caesarean choice

New five minute treatment that can shrink enlarged prostate has been hailed breakthrough

Say Anything singer comes out as queer

