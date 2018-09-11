VICE
Editions

Newsletters

All the News You Need to Read This Morning

By

Share:

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Self harm among teens and young adults has trebled since the advent of social media

Videos by VICE

Calls for action over illegal traveller sites

Ministers unaware of cuts impact on police

Police force teaches officers “youth language” in “popo engagement” classes

UK faces biggest constitutional crisis in 200 years if May’s Brexit deal blocked, warns William Hague

England facing changing health needs, says Public Health England

British women have shorter lives than their European counterparts

Nicki Minaj addresses Cardi B confrontation from fashion week

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE