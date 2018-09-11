All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Self harm among teens and young adults has trebled since the advent of social media
– Calls for action over illegal traveller sites
– Ministers unaware of cuts impact on police
– Police force teaches officers “youth language” in “popo engagement” classes
– UK faces biggest constitutional crisis in 200 years if May’s Brexit deal blocked, warns William Hague
– England facing changing health needs, says Public Health England
– British women have shorter lives than their European counterparts
– Nicki Minaj addresses Cardi B confrontation from fashion week