All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today.
– Pro-Brexit Tory MPs are now openly discussing how to oust Theresa May as Prime Minister
– Don’t worry, Vladimir Putin has assured the UK that Russia has found the Skripal poisoning suspects and that they’re civilians, not criminals. Just innocent civilians!
– Freeze your eggs before the age of 35 for a better chance of IVF success, says a new report
– Turns out the police “super-recognisers” paid to recognise criminals might not be recognising the right people. Good stuff.
– Apple is set to release three new iPhones this week, meaning the value of your phone – if it’s a soon-to-be passé iPhone – could drop by 25 percent
– Congrats, Ireland: Trump has cancelled his trip after a massive protest was planned in Dublin
– Some Spanish hotels are removing their minibars because “mostly British” tourists are drinking them dry and filling up the little bottles with piss.
– Paul McCartney and John Lennon had a wank together
– In perhaps the most important news of the day, the Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj feud rages on, with Cardi’s stylist warning haters that he will block them if they shade her