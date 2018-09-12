VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today.

Pro-Brexit Tory MPs are now openly discussing how to oust Theresa May as Prime Minister

Don’t worry, Vladimir Putin has assured the UK that Russia has found the Skripal poisoning suspects and that they’re civilians, not criminals. Just innocent civilians!

Freeze your eggs before the age of 35 for a better chance of IVF success, says a new report

Turns out the police “super-recognisers” paid to recognise criminals might not be recognising the right people. Good stuff.

Apple is set to release three new iPhones this week, meaning the value of your phone – if it’s a soon-to-be passé iPhone – could drop by 25 percent

Congrats, Ireland: Trump has cancelled his trip after a massive protest was planned in Dublin

Some Spanish hotels are removing their minibars because “mostly British” tourists are drinking them dry and filling up the little bottles with piss.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon had a wank together

In perhaps the most important news of the day, the Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj feud rages on, with Cardi’s stylist warning haters that he will block them if they shade her

