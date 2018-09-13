VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

A Pussy Riot activist is in hospital, having been poisoned

Gender discrimination in the workplace is still rife, study shows

Childbirth terror disorder – a pathological terror of childbirth – is, like so many things, “fuelled by social media”

Brexit could mean the return of European roaming fares

Mothers want action over sexual assault in schools

Unilad faces insolvency action by HMRC

Alcohol dependency is at a record high, but fewer people are being treated

Scotland’s most deprived more likely to die at home

