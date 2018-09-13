All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– A Pussy Riot activist is in hospital, having been poisoned
– Gender discrimination in the workplace is still rife, study shows
– Childbirth terror disorder – a pathological terror of childbirth – is, like so many things, “fuelled by social media”
– Brexit could mean the return of European roaming fares
– Mothers want action over sexual assault in schools
– Unilad faces insolvency action by HMRC
– Alcohol dependency is at a record high, but fewer people are being treated
– Scotland’s most deprived more likely to die at home