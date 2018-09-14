VICE
Editions

Newsletters

All the News You Need to Read This Morning

By

Share:

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Knives and alcohol are being sold to children in London

Videos by VICE

Cynthia Nixon lost the New York Democratic primary

Wetherspoons warns of pricier pints

Students have been blamed for uni and college cyber-attacks

The number of vapers rise to nearly 3 million in Britain

Ex-JLS member charged with the rape of fan

Online restaurants and takeaways will be made to show calorie count

Theresa May should quit and give someone else a chance, says senior Tory MP

Prison staff urged to protest over safety

UK passports could lose nine months of validity

Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE