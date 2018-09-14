All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Knives and alcohol are being sold to children in London
– Cynthia Nixon lost the New York Democratic primary
– Wetherspoons warns of pricier pints
– Students have been blamed for uni and college cyber-attacks
– The number of vapers rise to nearly 3 million in Britain
– Ex-JLS member charged with the rape of fan
– Online restaurants and takeaways will be made to show calorie count
– Theresa May should quit and give someone else a chance, says senior Tory MP
– Prison staff urged to protest over safety