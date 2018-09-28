All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Headteachers are protesting Downing Street over pay
– Boris Johnson has a Brexit plan and he wants everyone to know about it
– BBC Music website offers dementia lifeline
– David Beckham “shirking responsibility” after dodging speeding conviction on technicality
– Sheffield Uni criticised over “never inject alone” drug advice, as it tries to offer sensible harm reduction advice to students
– Slugs have won – officially no home remedies will defeat them
– Ariana Grande asks for just “one OK day”
– Man arrested in Cher’s Malibu home