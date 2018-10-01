VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Restaurants in the UK will be banned from keeping tips from staff

One in four evening and weekend GP appointments are going unused

No deal Brexit: EU may leave UK with “no choice”, says Brexit Secretary

Children’s lack of sleep is a health crisis

Tech giants could end child porn if they wanted, says chief of National Crime Agency

Millennial career aspirations aren’t reflected in their reality, study shows

Giles Coren has been racist in his latest Times column

Sharon Osbourne pulls out of X Factor live shows

Lana Del Rey confronts Kanye over Trump support

