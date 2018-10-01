All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Restaurants in the UK will be banned from keeping tips from staff
– One in four evening and weekend GP appointments are going unused
– No deal Brexit: EU may leave UK with “no choice”, says Brexit Secretary
– Children’s lack of sleep is a health crisis
– Tech giants could end child porn if they wanted, says chief of National Crime Agency
– Millennial career aspirations aren’t reflected in their reality, study shows
– Giles Coren has been racist in his latest Times column
– Sharon Osbourne pulls out of X Factor live shows