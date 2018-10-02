All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Low skill migration will fall after Brexit, promises May
– Physical restraint used on 50 percent more NHS patients with learning disabilities
– Police used stun guns on mentally ill patients 96 times in a year
– Middle class drug users will be targeted, says Home Secretary
– Child sex abuse might leave “molecular scars” on DNA, which could be used as evidence in court, new study finds
– “There are far too many blue plaques, it’s nonsense,” says blue plaque chief
– Your dog is as dumb as any other animal, study shows
– Cancer patients to be given diagnosis within three weeks
– Liam Payne says there’s a chance 1D could reunite
– Families whose are kids caught with knives could have council houses taken back