All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Low skill migration will fall after Brexit, promises May

Physical restraint used on 50 percent more NHS patients with learning disabilities

Police used stun guns on mentally ill patients 96 times in a year

Middle class drug users will be targeted, says Home Secretary

Child sex abuse might leave “molecular scars” on DNA, which could be used as evidence in court, new study finds

“There are far too many blue plaques, it’s nonsense,” says blue plaque chief

Your dog is as dumb as any other animal, study shows

Cancer patients to be given diagnosis within three weeks

Liam Payne says there’s a chance 1D could reunite

Families whose are kids caught with knives could have council houses taken back

