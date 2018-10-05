VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Body parts pile up as NHS fails to dispose of waste

Sex offences rise by 16 percent on trains as railway crime surges

Women have wrongly been told they’re pregnant with faulty tests

Parents who won’t let their sons wear skirts to school may be investigated by social services, schools advised

Half of 20-somethings have no savings

Vitamin D supplements are useless, suggests major study

Bacterial meningitis detected in patient who went to KitKatClub Berlin sex club

