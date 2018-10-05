All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Body parts pile up as NHS fails to dispose of waste
– Sex offences rise by 16 percent on trains as railway crime surges
– Women have wrongly been told they’re pregnant with faulty tests
– Parents who won’t let their sons wear skirts to school may be investigated by social services, schools advised
– Half of 20-somethings have no savings
– Vitamin D supplements are useless, suggests major study
– Bacterial meningitis detected in patient who went to KitKatClub Berlin sex club