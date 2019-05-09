VICE
All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part overwhelming and part boring, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today.

The government will be paying £200 million for safer cladding on Grenfell-style buildings

Britain’s flood planners must prepare for the worst with global warming in mind, the Environment Agency has warned

Britain has its first coal-free week in a century

One in five police officers suffer from PTSD, study finds

Danny Baker’s racist Meghan Markle tweet has been condemned online

Survey into disabled musicians at UK venues finds serious failings

Private renting has become extremely difficult for those on benefits due to cuts

This post is updated daily.

