All the News You Need to Read This Morning

The news is part overwhelming and part boring, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today.
– The government will be paying £200 million for safer cladding on Grenfell-style buildings
– Britain’s flood planners must prepare for the worst with global warming in mind, the Environment Agency has warned
– Britain has its first coal-free week in a century
– One in five police officers suffer from PTSD, study finds
– Danny Baker’s racist Meghan Markle tweet has been condemned online
– Survey into disabled musicians at UK venues finds serious failings
– Private renting has become extremely difficult for those on benefits due to cuts
This post is updated daily.